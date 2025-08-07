North India rains: 44 rescued from Dharali today, Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi
Even as the search and rescue operations continue in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village, two pilgrims died and the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra was suspended in Himachal
Monsoon continues to wreak havoc across northern India, especially the Himalayan belt, with several states reeling under cloudbursts, floods, landslides, and mudslides.
Even as the search and rescue operations continue in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village in Uttarakhand, two pilgrims died and the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra was suspended after heavy rain damaged the route in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.
As many as 1,196 devotees, who were stranded when two makeshift bridges at Tanglippi and Kangarang were washed away due to the increased water flow in streams, have been rescued by the police, ITBP, and NDRF teams. The ITBP shared videos of rescue operations on X, which showed pilgrims ziplining from one end of the streams to the other.
A pilgrim from West Bengal identified only as Rajiv (45) was found dead near Parvati Kund on Tuesday (August 5) evening. Another person, who slipped from a cliff while travelling on the alternate route, fell in a gorge. His body is yet to be retrieved from the gorge.
In Dharali, two bodies were recovered on Wednesday and 15 are still missing. Four persons were confirmed dead on Tuesday itself, while 190 people have been rescued.
Meanwhile, due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, water level of the rivers flowing through Ambala in Haryana has started increasing. In a chain reaction, the Yamuna in Delhi reached the 204.13-metre mark at the Old Railway Bridge at 4 pm Wednesday — just 0.37 metre shy of the 204.50-metre warning level.
Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under floods with 21 districts affected due to excessive rainfall in the past 10 to 15 days.
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2025 10:12 AM IST
Yamuna crosses warning mark in DelhiThe water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose to 204.79 metres at 7 am on Thursday, crossing the warning mark of 204.50 metres and reaching the highest level of the season so far. The rise in water level comes amid continuous rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season, which has led to flooding and waterlogging in several parts of the country.
- 7 Aug 2025 10:08 AM IST
Tourists stuck in GangotriSeveral people have been stuck at Gangotri after flash floods in Uttarkashi.
- 7 Aug 2025 10:07 AM IST
Pilgrims returning from Kedarnath escorted to safetyDue to continuous rainfall, the Kedarnath Yatra remained suspended throughout the day on Wednesday. Pilgrims returning from Kedarnath Dham were safely escorted to their destinations by the police and SDRF team on Thursday after the obstructed route between Gaurikund and Sonprayag was cleared.
- 7 Aug 2025 10:00 AM IST
44 evacuated from Dharali from morning till 9.30 amThe Uttarakhand government told news agency ANI that the rescue operation has been going on in Dharali, Harsil, since Thursday morning. Till 9.30 am, a total of 44 people had been evacuated by ITBP to Matli by helicopter, from where they were being safely taken to their destinations.
- 7 Aug 2025 8:58 AM IST
Varanasi residential areas floodedUttar Pradesh: Residential areas flooded in Varanasi as the water level of the Ganga rises following incessant heavy rainfall.
- 7 Aug 2025 8:54 AM IST
Satellite phones have started working: NDRF DIGOn the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarkashi, NDRF DIG Gambhir Singh Chauhan says, "... We have four teams, but since all the roads have been blocked and damaged, they couldn't reach Dharali. Yesterday, 35 personnel were able to reach via helicopters. With the helicopter services beginning, the to-and-fro movement of personnel and evacuees has begun. There was a communication issue as well, but since this morning, our satellite phones have been working. State administration, army, ITBP, NDRF, and SDRF and even local people are helping each other in the search and rescue operations."
- 7 Aug 2025 8:37 AM IST
I was so scared, but villagers helped a lot: Young touristArohi Mehra from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, says "I was very scared when it happened. But the villagers helped us a lot. We got a lot of strength when we saw our Army soldiers."
- 7 Aug 2025 8:30 AM IST
Priority to evacuate pilgrims from Gangotri: Garhwal Division CommissionerOn the rescue operations in Dharali, Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey says, “Our helicopter operations have begun. Our first priority is to evacuate pilgrims from the Gangotri Dham. Two sorties with 9-10 evacuees have taken off from Harsil, and the operations will go on all day. An IAF Chinook will soon take off from Jolly Grant Airport, with NDRF personnel and essential materials, which will be taken to Harsil. The District Magistrate and SSP have established their offices in the field. Technical experts of all essential services have reached there. Currently, our search and rescue operation is in full swing and we hope that within one or two days, the situation will return to normal. The road from Uttarkashi to Harsil is extensively damaged, and it will take some time to rebuild it. The CM is also camping in Uttarkashi and supervising all operations...”