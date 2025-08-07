North India rains: 44 rescued from Dharali today, Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi

Monsoon continues to wreak havoc across northern India, especially the Himalayan belt, with several states reeling under cloudbursts, floods, landslides, and mudslides.

Even as the search and rescue operations continue in Uttarkashi’s Dharali village in Uttarakhand, two pilgrims died and the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra was suspended after heavy rain damaged the route in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.

As many as 1,196 devotees, who were stranded when two makeshift bridges at Tanglippi and Kangarang were washed away due to the increased water flow in streams, have been rescued by the police, ITBP, and NDRF teams. The ITBP shared videos of rescue operations on X, which showed pilgrims ziplining from one end of the streams to the other.

A pilgrim from West Bengal identified only as Rajiv (45) was found dead near Parvati Kund on Tuesday (August 5) evening. Another person, who slipped from a cliff while travelling on the alternate route, fell in a gorge. His body is yet to be retrieved from the gorge.

In Dharali, two bodies were recovered on Wednesday and 15 are still missing. Four persons were confirmed dead on Tuesday itself, while 190 people have been rescued.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, water level of the rivers flowing through Ambala in Haryana has started increasing. In a chain reaction, the Yamuna in Delhi reached the 204.13-metre mark at the Old Railway Bridge at 4 pm Wednesday — just 0.37 metre shy of the 204.50-metre warning level.

Uttar Pradesh continued to reel under floods with 21 districts affected due to excessive rainfall in the past 10 to 15 days.

