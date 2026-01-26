Non-Hindus banned from entering Badrinath, Kedarnath shrines: Temple panel

Non-Hindus will be banned from entering Badrinath and Kedarnath temples in Uttarakhand, and a resolution will be passed soon, the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said on Sunday (January 25).

According to the committee, non-Hindus will not be allowed inside 45 temples under BKTC’s jurisdiction.

What temple committee said

Senior BJP leader and BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi said the move is aimed at “preserving the religious and cultural traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, which was of paramount importance”.

Dwivedi claimed that it was the tradition of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples to not allow non-Hindus but was “violated” by non-BJP governments.

He said, “Long-standing traditions were violated during the tenure of non-BJP governments. To ensure the sanctity of these shrines and proper observance of age-old traditions, concrete steps will now be taken by the temple committee.”

Opposition criticises move

The move has been criticised by the Opposition Congress and accused the BJP government of “diversionary tactics”.

“There is no need for any such formal prohibition as non-Hindus don’t enter these temples. They (BJP) just want to divert the public attention from pressing issues of the state”, said Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana.

What local MLA had said

Last year, Kedarnath Assembly constituency’s BJP MLA Asha Nautiyal had sought a ban on non-Hindus from entering Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. She said non-Hindus were involved in some activities to “defame” the Kedarnath Dham.

“There was a meeting held recently regarding the Yatra management at Kedarnath... Some people raised an issue that some incidents take place that go unnoticed. I also agree if some people are doing anything that may malign the image of Kedarnath Dham, then the entry of such people should be banned,” Nautiyal told ANI.

“They are definitely non-Hindus who come there and are involved in such activities which defame the Dham... We need to look into it because if such an issue has been raised, then there must be something to it... We will demand that the entry of such people be banned....” she added.

Badrinath temple will reopen on April 23, after a six-month closure for winter.