Yogi trashes CPCB report of faecal bacteria in Sangam water as ‘propaganda’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit out at the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) report that said faecal bacteria has been found in the Sangam water in which millions have taken a dip during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

A furious chief minister told the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday (February 19) that the Sangam water was not only fit for a dip but also for drinking. He branded the CPCB report as “fake” and “propaganda” to malign the religious event.

He said making baseless charges or circulating “fake videos” against Sanatan Dharma, the Ganga, or the Maha Kumbh amounted to playing with the faith of crores of people.

Pollution board findings

The CPCB on Monday told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that various locations in Prayagraj during the Kumbh were not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to the level of faecal coliform.

Faecal coliform bacteria are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and humans. They are commonly used as indicators of potential contamination in water.

Their presence suggests that the water may contain harmful pathogens such as viruses, parasites or other bacteria that originate from faecal matter or stool excreted from the intestines of animals and humans.

Yogi’s defence

“This event is not organised by any particular party or organisation... This event is of the society, the government is there as a servant to complete its responsibilities,” Yogi said.

“It is our good fortune that our government got the opportunity to associate with the Maha Kumbh of this century... The country and the world have participated in this event.”

More than 56 crore people had taken the holy dip at the Kumbh till Tuesday afternoon, he said.

High pollution levels

A quality assessment report submitted to the NGT by the CPCB on February 3 said the coliform levels — a key indicator of the presence of untreated sewage and human and animal excreta — were found to be 1,400 times the standards in the Ganga and 660 times in the Yamuna at some stretches on a particular day, making the river water unfit for bathing.

This has prompted the NGT to summon the Uttar Pradesh government authorities.

According to CPCB standards, for organised outdoor bathing, the total coliform levels must not exceed 500 MPN (most probable number) per 100ml.

Threat to public health

However, CPCB found that by January 19, the total coliform levels had reached a whopping 700,000 MPN/100ml in the Ganga and 330,000 MPN/100ml in the Yamuna.

It analysed the samples on January 12, 13, 14, 15 and 19. The total coliform levels never met the accepted standards.

The findings raised concerns over public health and environmental sustainability, the tribunal's principal bench, headed by its chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, said on February 17.