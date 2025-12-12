UP: 160 Lucknow corporation staff go missing as drive against 'infiltrators' intensifies

In a significant development, in the midst of an active campaign run by the Uttar Pradesh government against illegal Bangladeshi citizens and infiltrators, 160 employees of the Lucknow municipal corporation suddenly vanished, after they were asked to submit their identity documents.

They have not been reporting to work and have also switched off their phones, said sources. The agencies, who employ these workers under contract for the municipal corporation, are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, it was discovered that most of the corporation workers, who submitted their documents had made their Aadhar cards in Assam raising suspicion about their authenticity, added the sources.

Drive against infiltrators

Amidst the ongoing SIR process in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a major campaign against infiltrators.