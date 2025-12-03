After SC stance, UP launches drive against Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators

A day after the Supreme Court took a tough stance on Rohingya refugees taking shelter in the country and asked whether they should be welcomed with a road carpet, the Uttar Pradesh police administration has launched a major drive aimed at evicting Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the state.

Also read: Why residents of former Bangladeshi enclaves are losing sleep over ongoing SIR in West Bengal

The Yogi Adityanath government has also issued orders to set up temporary detention centres at every administrative division of the state. Reports have also been sought on suspected infiltrators.

Lists of illegal Bangladeshis to be prepared

As a directive to take stern action on the infiltrators, the chief minister has asked all 17 municipal corporations of UP to prepare lists of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. These lists will be handed over to the commissioner and the inspector-general of police.

Also read: SC asks Centre to allow pregnant woman deported to Bangladesh back

The infiltrators will be kept in the temporary detention centres till they are investigated and deported to their respective countries of origin on completion. The police administration is likely to take major action on the issue since orders have started pouring in.

On November 22, Adityanath asked all district magistrates to urgently identify Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in India and take action against them. Authorities have already conducted raids on slums and designated locations in many cities of UP to track Bangladeshis who have been residing illegally or concealing their identities.

Also read: Hundreds of Bangladeshis stopped at Hakimpur trying to cross border; is SIR the reason?

The police have already run campaigns to verify citizenship by checking Aadhaar cards, ration cards, birth certificates, and voter IDs. Now, the campaign is expected to intensify across Uttar Pradesh. The administration has remained alert since the recent arrest of a Bangladeshi woman named Nargis in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area.

Supreme Court’s tough stance

The apex court, while hearing a habeas corpus petition recently, stated that a red carpet cannot be rolled out for those who enter the country illegally. It also said that India carries no responsibility to take care of such people. The UP administration issued the directive to track the illegal infiltrators soon after, and it is expected that it could turn into a major operation in the days ahead.

(This article was first published in The Federal Desh)