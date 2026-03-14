Congress joins fray to glorify Kanshi Ram for Dalit votes, seeks Bharat Ratna for him

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are still a year away, but the competing forces have already entered the race to build their respective cases for the big battle. While the two major local players of the state, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), are in a contest to lure the Dalit votes, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not lagged behind. And now, the Congress, which has seen a steady decline in the key state over the years, has also sent a significant message to the community.

Congress holds event to remember Kanshi Ram

Just like its opponents and even allies (the SP is the Congress’s ally in the Opposition INDIA bloc), zeroing in on the 92md birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram, a Dalit icon and founder of the BSP, on Sunday (March 15), to consolidate the Dalit vote bank, the Grand-Old Party has also done the same.

Also read: With Dalit votes at stake, SP, BSP battle over Kanshi Ram's legacy

Two days before the occasion, on Friday (March 13), it observed ‘Samajik Parivartan Diwas’ (Social Change Day) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

There, while upholding the legacy of Kanshi Ram, he launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he even accused of surrendering to the United States and compromising India’s energy security. His attack came at a time when India is facing an energy and fuel (gas) crisis in the middle of a geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

Kanshi Ram would've become Congress CM: Rahul

Rahul pledged to carry forward the late Dalit leader’s mission of social equality and justice, providing due representation to the Bahujan community and also said that had Jawaharlal Nehru been alive, Kanshi Ram would have become a Congress chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Kanshi Ram had entered politics at least a decade after Nehru’s demise in 1964 and formed the BSP in 1984. A resolution was also passed in the presence of Rahul demanding Bharat Ratna for the late leader.

The Congress leader also spoke on India’s Constitution at a Samvidan Sammelan (conference on the Constitution) where he upheld the document and remembered the contributions made by leaders such as Kanshi Ram, BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Jyotiba Phule, among others, to drive home the point of India’s diversity. He also attacked Modi, accusing him of not abiding by the Constitution’s inclusive ideology.

Also read: UP: BSP reshuffle signals Mayawati’s return to Dalit–Muslim formula ahead of 2027 polls

Holding up a copy of the Constitution, Rahul hit out at the BJP and Modi, asserting, “Modi does not subscribe to the ideology enshrined in the Constitution. It embodies the voices of all the great Dalit icons throughout history; it does not, however, contain the voices of (Veer) Savarkar or (Nathuram) Godse."

Reiterating Kanshi Ram’s slogan of “representation in proportion to population” and aping his signature style of using a pen to illustrate points, Rahul emphasised the need to ensure participation and representation for the Bahujan community. He then accused the BJP of dividing the society and alleged that only 15 per cent of the population has monopolised all benefits.

Rahul also conceded on the occasion that the Congress had its shortcomings and had it carried out its duties effectively, Kanshi Ram would never have been successful. He praised the Dalit leader for not compromising on his principles and said that had Nehru been alive at the time of Kanshi Ram, the latter would have gone on to become a Congress CM.

'Rahul will complete Kanshi Ram's mission'

Rahul also reiterated the Congress’s commitment to conducting a caste census. The party also passed a resolution demanding the country’s highest civilian award for Kanshi Ram. The workers also chanted a new slogan, “Kanshi Ram Ka Mission adhoora, Rahul Gandhi karenge poora (Rahul Gandhi will complete Kanshi Ram’s incomplete mission)”.

Anshu Awasthi, a party spokesperson, took a dig at Mayawati, the current chief of the BSP and a protégé of Kanshi Ram, who has also been making efforts to glorify the icon to consolidate its traditional Dalit vote bank.

Also read: Mayawati plays Brahmin-Muslim card as BSP names 4 candidates for 2027 UP polls

“While Mayawatiji observed Kanshi Ramji's birth anniversary, she made no genuine effort to uphold his ideals. It is the Dalit community that has suffered the most under the BJP's rule. Now, the Congress party will carry forward Kanshi Ram's crusade and will vigorously champion the demand to award him the Bharat Ratna.”

In October last year, Mayawati organised a massive rally in Lucknow to observe her mentor’s 19th death anniversary and recently slammed the SP for honouring Kanshi Ram, calling it ostentatious.

'Modi psychologically bankrupt'

Rahul also attacked Modi, saying he compromised India’s energy security.

“Modi is psychologically spent. He is no longer the prime minister of India; he is working for America,” the Opposition leader said, once again raising questions regarding the recent interim trade agreement with the US.

“India is set to purchase goods worth 9.25 lakh rupees from America. If we buy such a massive amount from the US, where will that leave our farmers?” he asked.

The Congress’s effort to highlight Kanshi Ram sees it joining the queue to lure the key Dalit votes for the UP Assembly polls. The Grand-Old Party, which was once a formidable force in UP politics, has gradually seen its social support base wither away, with local players wresting it, including the Dalits.

Congress seeks to rerun 2024 strategy

The party, despite its recent electoral debacles in the state, would take hope from its strategy during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when its alliance with the SP cashed in on the ‘Constitution-changing’ narrative against the BJP. Its INDIA ally SP is also aiming to re-execute its poll-winning 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) formula, which eyes the Dalit electorate.

Also read: In Bengal, can Rahul, Priyanka go beyond 'measured aggression’ against Mamata?

Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav has already announced that events commemorating Kanshi Ram’s latest birth anniversary will be held in every district of Uttar Pradesh. The BSP and BJP are also employing similar strategies to appeal to the Dalit voters through the eulogising of Kanshi Ram.

'Mayawati is no more as strong'

According to senior journalist Manmohan, each political party is vying for the Dalit vote ahead of the UP polls, sensing Mayawati’s slide in recent times.

“Mayawati is currently not as politically strong as she once was; consequently, parties — be it the SP or the BJP — are trying to lay claim to the Dalit vote bank. Now, the Congress party has also joined this race. Historically, the Congress held the allegiance of Dalit voters even before the rise of the BSP. Given this context, the Congress is once again seeking to take the lead on issues concerning Dalits, and Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary presents the perfect opportunity to do so,” he told The Federal.

(The article was originally published in The Federal Desh.)