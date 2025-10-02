Woman, thought to be killed for dowry, found alive in MP after two years

A 22-year-old woman who was believed to have been murdered for dowry has been found alive two years later, even as her husband and in-laws face a trial in court. The special investigation team that traced her to Madhya Pradesh brought her home on Wednesday (October 1).

The woman, a resident of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh, went missing from her marital home in 2023, a year and a half after she got married. After the initial search went in vain, her parents lodged a complaint with the police. On October 23, the police registered a missing person’s case and continued extensive searches for her whereabouts.

Dowry case against in-laws

However, the efforts were futile, and her family members accused her husband and in-laws of murdering her for dowry. Based on the court orders, police registered a case against her husband and six in-laws under various sections, including Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code that stipulates imprisonment of not less than seven years, which may extend up to life imprisonment.

Found in Madhya Pradesh

The case was taken over by the Special Operations Group and surveillance teams of the Uttar Pradesh police. Eventually, the investigation unit traced the missing woman to Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Auraiya Circle Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said, "She went missing a year and a half after she got married. Her family lodged a missing person complaint. Then, on the court's direction, a case was registered against the husband and some of her in-laws.”

Police looking for answers

He said that the investigation unit is continuing its probe to ascertain the events that led to her disappearance and what she was doing in Madhya Pradesh. Officials are also looking for answers on why she did not contact any of her family members or in-laws for a long period.