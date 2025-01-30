The Federal
x

Kumbh Mela tragedy, chaos: Ex-DGP Vibhuti Narain Rai explains

30 Jan 2025 6:38 PM ISTNeelu Vyas

Former DGP Vibhuti Narain Rai compares 1989’s Kumbh Mela with 2025’s tragedy and shares lessons for better safety measures in this interview


Similar Posts

X