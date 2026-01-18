UP police lodge 8 cases over ‘fake’ images of Manikarnika Ghat project

Eight separate cases have been lodged at Chowk Police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi against those allegedly spreading AI-generated images and misleading information on social media regarding the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said strict action would be taken against those misleading the public on social media about the ongoing work at the historic ghat.

The cases have been registered against eight individuals and certain X handles under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal told the media.

Unprecedented development: CM Yogi

Addressing reporters, Adityanath said the development work in Varanasi, still ongoing, is unprecedented, and that irked the Congress and its allies, who, he alleged, were trying to mislead the public through “false propaganda”.

“Kashi today is witnessing unprecedented development. Projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore have already been implemented on the ground, writing a new chapter of development,” the chief minister said.

He said the rejuvenation had begun with the construction of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and claimed that, even then, some people had tried to mislead the public by displaying broken idols.

Warning against circulating misinformation, Adityanath said, “Strict action would be taken against those attempting to mislead the public through social media.”

Reacting to his statements, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav posted on X, “Can you go to the ghats of Varanasi and say this, looking the people of Varanasi in the eye? This isn’t a question, it’s a challenge. Unfortunate!”

Complaint lodged by TN resident

According to the police, fabricated images and misleading content, contrary to the actual facts related to the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat, were shared on social media platform X.

Officials alleged that images linked to Hindu deities were circulated with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation and anger among the public, and disturb social harmony.

The police said a complaint in this regard was lodged at Chowk police station by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu. The complainant stated that his company has been undertaking work to strengthen cremation-related facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.

According to the complaint, an X handle user, “Ashutosh Potnis”, allegedly shared AI-generated and misleading images on the night of January 16. The posts, police said, presented distorted facts, misleading devotees of the Hindu faith and leading to resentment in society.

‘Hurting religious sentiment, create anti-govt mindset’

The posts subsequently attracted a large number of objectionable comments and reposts, further escalating tensions, the police said.

Bansal said that by spreading false and misleading information, attempts were made not only to hurt religious sentiments but also to create an anti-government mindset in society.

Given the seriousness of the matter, legal action is being taken against the X users concerned as well as those who reposted and commented on the content, he said.

Bansal said a detailed investigation into the matter is underway and warned that strict action would continue against those spreading rumours and misinformation on social media.

(With agency inputs)