Varanasi’s Manikarnika Ghat demolished; locals, activists protest

Protests erupted at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, one of the oldest and most sacred cremation grounds in Hinduism, after the officials began the demolition drive as part of redevelopment project. The locals alleged that the city's heritage was being destroyed in the name of redevelopment.

Officials, rejecting the allegation, said that the drive was carried out under a redevelopment plan of Manikarnika Ghat on Tuesday (January 13).

Manikarnika Ghat, believed to grant 'moksha' or liberation from the cycle of birth and death, holds immense religious and cultural significance for devotees across the country.

Confusion over redevelopment

The protest largely included members of the Pal Samaj Samiti, among other locals. However, the administration said the row appeared to have been triggered due to confusion over the redevelopment work.

Leading the protest, a samiti member, Mahendra Pal, alleged "Under the guise of development, the original character of Manikarnika Ghat was being tampered with and the city's heritage was being destroyed." The district administration, however, rejected the allegations, asserting that no temple at the ghat had been demolished or damaged during the work.

‘No harm to the temples’

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Alok Verma, who reached the spot, said there appeared to be some confusion regarding the works being undertaken.

"We have come here to assess the situation. We suspect the involvement of some outsiders. The ACP is also present to inquire into the matter. People living in and around the ghat are not protesting and the work is being carried out in their presence," he said.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said development work was underway at the ghat and no harm had been caused to any temple.

"In the first phase, steps are being constructed. During excavation, some idols and artefacts were found, which have been preserved. These will be reinstalled after the construction work at the ghat is completed," he said.

