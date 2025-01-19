Maha Kumbh | 'IITian Baba' expelled from Juna Akhara for 'abusing' his Guru

Abhay Singh aka IITian Baba, a former aerospace engineer from IIT Bombay who has been hogging the limelight in Maha Kumbh Mela, has been expelled from his akhara.

As per media reports, Singh was banned from entering the Juna Akhara camp and its surroundings for using abusive language against his Guru, Mahant Someshwar Puri.

A member of the Juna Akhara, however, said he was not associated with them. “He was defaming us,” he told NDTV. “He was a vagabond, not a sadhu. He used to say anything on TV. He was thrown out.” He was not even a disciple of anyone, the member said.



Denies allegations

Meanwhile, the ‘IITian Baba’ has denied charges that he was ousted from Akhara. Speaking to a news channel on Friday, he accused the seers at the Akhara of spreading rumours about him.

“They think I've become famous and that I might expose something about them, so they're claiming I've gone for secret meditation. Those people are talking nonsense,” Singh said.

A resident of Haryana, Singh is often also referred to as ‘Engineer Baba’. He says he left the path of science for spirituality. “Science helps explain the physical world but its deeper study inevitably leads one towards spirituality. A true understanding of life ultimately brings one closer to spirituality,” he had said while engaging with devotees at Maha Kumbh.

On his future plans, he said, “I will go where destiny takes me. I keep the doors open. If Juna Akhara reaches out, we will see.” He confirmed that he would continue on the spiritual path he had chosen, regardless of others' opinions.

The 36-year-old claimed to have completed his aerospace engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.