UP: Hathras BLO dies at home amid SIR work pressure; 3rd such death in 3 days

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Sikandra Rao town in Hathras district died on Tuesday (December 2) morning, after he collapsed at his residence, with his family alleging that he was under severe work-related stress, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamlakant Sharma (40), a resident of the Brahmanpuri area in Sikandra Rao. He worked as an assistant teacher at the Composite School, Navli Lalpur, while also handling duties as a BLO for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Sharma's death has marked the third death in the last three days in the state of UP due to work-related pressure.

According to family members, he suddenly felt dizzy while drinking tea after coming down from the upper floor of his house and collapsed. He was rushed to hospital for treatment but died on the way, officials said.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Work pressure due to SIR

Sharma’s son, Vinayak, said his father had been distressed for several days due to the BLO duties-related workload. “He came downstairs around 7 am to have tea and suddenly fainted. He passed away while being taken to the hospital,” he said.

Upon hearing about the incident, district magistrate Atul Vats visited the bereaved family.

Terming the death “unfortunate”, the DM said the exact cause would be clear only after the post-mortem. He added that the administration would explore providing a job to Sharma’s wife, who has passed the intermediate examination.

“He was a sincere employee and performed his duties well,” the DM added.

SIR related deaths rise

It is to be noted that deaths related to SIR duties have increased in Uttar Pradesh. Sharma's death has been the third one in the state in the past three days.

On November 29, a BLO, Shobharani, died of cardiac arrest in the Bijnor district. According to her husband, she was a diabetic patient. She was posted as the BLO of booth number 97 in Mohalla Badwan, Dhampur area.

On November 30, Sarvesh Singh (46), was found dead in his home in Moradabad district. He took his own life due to work pressure.

In his final note, Singh confessed to feeling suffocated and said there was not enough time for the job he had been given. He was assigned the duty of a BLO on October 7. Reportedly, it was his first time working as a BLO.

(With agency inputs)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)