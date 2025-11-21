SIR in Bengal | CM Mamata objecting, 'TMC goons' threatening BLOs: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The BJP on Friday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to obstruct the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, and urged the poll panel to ensure the exercise is completed "smoothly and transparently" like Bihar.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan alleged that "Trinamool Congress goons" were threatening booth-level officers in West Bengal, asking them not to follow the Election Commission's directives.

He also alleged that Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, was objecting to the voter roll cleanup exercise as "infiltrators are a part of her vote bank".

The West Bengal chief minister wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday, alleging that SIR was being conducted in the state in an "unplanned and coercive" manner, putting citizens and officials at risk. She also claimed the exercise has reached an "alarming" and a "dangerous" stage, and demanded an "immediate corrective action".

Responding to Banerjee's claims, Paswan said, "In West Bengal, a game of letters is being played and doubts are being cast on an entirely constitutional process." "The INDI alliance had to face defeat in the Bihar polls, and we saw that they are not able to accept it with dignity. The Supreme Court has said that SIR is a clear, historic and constitutional process," the BJP leader said.

Highlighting that SIR is a prerogative of the Election Commission under Article 324-325 of the Constitution, he said, "Despite that, the type of atmosphere being created around it is unfortunate and against the spirit of the Constitution and constitutional morality." "You play politics in the name of the Constitution, but when you get the opportunity, you insult it," the BJP spokesperson remarked.

Paswan alleged that booth level officers, who happen to be state government employees, are being threatened by "Trinamool Congress goons" and "criminals", asking them not to abide by the Election Commission's directives.

"Imagine what the mental state of such employees would be who are receiving such threats. State-sponsored goons and criminals are threatening and intimidating BLOs. The SIR process was completed peacefully in Bihar without any claims or objections.

"When this (SIR) happened so peacefully in Bihar and is happening peacefully in other states, who is Mamata Banerjee to come in the way of this constitutional process? Who is she to deprive genuine electors from their right to vote?" he posed.

Paswan urged the Election Commission not to tolerate any violation of constitutional dignity.

"You (EC) should ensure there is no obstruction in the SIR process. If there is a need, deploy extra forces. If needed, further streamline your administrative machinery.

"Ensure that the rights of the people are not sacrificed for appeasement. The Election Commission must ensure that this process is conducted in a smooth and transparent manner, as it was done in Bihar and as it is being done in other states," he said.

The BJP spokesperson further claimed that as soon as the SIR of the electoral rolls was announced for West Bengal, "infiltrators" are returning to their country in droves.

"This proves that in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's party gains lead (during polling) in the Kolkata area, the North and the South Parganas because she has made infiltrators her vote bank. This is her vote bank politics and appeasement.

"This appeasement cannot be allowed. Only those who are citizens of the country have the right to vote," Paswan added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)