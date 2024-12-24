UP: Gym trainer who claimed to be RAW agent accused of raping Canadian woman

A gym trainer in Agra has been accused of raping a Canadian woman after claiming to be working for an Indian intelligence agency.

Media reports quoted the Uttar Pradesh Police as saying that Sahil Sharma, the accused, would be arrested soon.

The woman, who has since returned to Canada, has filed a police complaint alleging that Sharma raped her multiple times and that one of his friends blackmailed her with her photographs in the nude.

‘Claimed to be RAW agent’

According to the complainant, the Indian man befriended her on a dating app when she was visiting India in March this year.

She said she was given spiked soft drinks at his hotel room the same month. She claimed that Sharma raped her soon after.

"When I protested, he said he is an agent of RAW," she said in her complaint, referring to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external intelligence agency.

Man sought secrecy

Sharma reportedly told her that he wanted to marry her and that he had kept his identify as a spy secret from his family.

He later invited the woman to travel to India in August ostensibly to meet his mother.

In August and September, Sharma had physical relations with her many times both in Delhi and Agra, she said.

Woman pregnant

Later in Canada, the woman found out that she was pregnant. When she informed him of her condition, the man threatened and blocked her.

The woman said she was made to delete WhatsApp chats and calls with Sharma as he stressed that it was necessary to keep his identity a secret.

She said Sharma introduced her to a friend, who gave his name as Arif Ali and who introduced himself as a police officer.

My life a nightmare: Complainant

The woman accused Ali of blackmailing her with her obscene pictures that he claimed to have received from Sahil.

"Sahil has made my life a nightmare... I can't see any way out, I am trapped... He even talked about uploading my nude photos on dark web... I am suffering from depression and taking medicine for it," the woman wrote in her complaint.