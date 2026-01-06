UP SIR draft electoral roll: 2.89 crore voters deleted, highest in India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday (January 6) published Uttar Pradesh’s draft electoral roll after the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Nearly 2.89 crore names have been deleted, which is the highest in the country.

The draft electoral roll published on Tuesday has 12.55 voters. In the October 2025 electoral roll, Uttar Pradesh had 15.44 crore voters.

Also read: SIR: Kerala launches voter-inclusion drive on war footing

About 2.89 crore names (18.70 per cent) were not included in the draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Election Officer Navdeep Rinwa said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Door-to-door enumeration drive

“We received around 12.5 crore ballot papers. The number of deceased voters is 46.23 lakh, and 2.17 crore voters have moved, are missing or are absent. 25.47 lakh voters' names appeared in more than one place. 2.89 crore voters' names were not included in the draft,” Rinwa said.

The claims and objections window opened from January 6 to February 6, he added.

Rinwa said the Election Commission had undertaken a door-to-door enumeration drive in which enumeration forms were to be filled out and signed by voters or their family members.

While the exercise was originally scheduled to end on December 11, the state sought an additional 15 days after noticing that the names of a large number of voters, nearly 2.97 crore, were getting excluded from the draft list.