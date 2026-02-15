Yogi Adityanath praises UP air quality, calls Delhi ‘gas chamber’

Taking a dig at Delhi’s air pollution issue, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (February 14) said the air quality in national capital feels like a gas chamber and asserted that people in his state enjoy a clean environment.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the renovated block development officer’s office in Jungle Kauria, Gorakhpur, he said people in Uttar Pradesh are not being suffocated despite all the development work.

Delhi air quality

He pointed out that environmental damage is among the biggest challenges the world faces today. “The environment here is quite good; there is no pollution. Without pollution, there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution exists, it harms the lungs. If our supply of oxygen is compromised, the entire body suffers,” he explained.

He compared the situation with Delhi, saying, “the situation is dire; breathing is difficult, and there’s a burning sensation in the eyes. Doctors advise those suffering from asthma, as well as the elderly and children, to stay indoors. What kind of life is this?”

“We are fortunate here; we have development without a suffocating environment,” Adityanath added.

Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “poor” category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 211, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed, according to a PTI report.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Upcoming university

Adityanath said the proposed Forestry and Horticulture University in Campierganj will help tackle environmental challenges, increase forest cover, and support farmers’ livelihoods.

The upcoming university will strengthen environmental protection, increase farmers’ income and would prove to be a major boost to rural prosperity, the CM asserted.

He stated that the “job-guarantee” degrees to youth would create employment opportunities not only across India but also abroad, while contributing to higher farm incomes.

Development projects

Citing the Vulture Conservation Centre established in Campierganj, he emphasised that gratitude is deeply rooted in Indian culture. Referring to the mythological figure Jatayu, he stressed the importance of protecting vultures, whose population has declined sharply due to excessive use of chemicals and pesticides.

“If someone has done something for us, expressing gratitude is part of our culture and lifestyle. The Jatayu Conservation Centre has been built as a symbol of gratitude and to protect the species,” he said.

The chief minister also recalled his close association with the villages of Jungle Kauria block, stating that he had personally visited each village and worked to address local issues, including recurring flood problems.

Highlighting development works in Jungle Kauria block and Campierganj constituency, he said the Kalesar-Jungle Kauriya bypass has improved connectivity to Lucknow and Kushinagar. Major roads have been widened to four lanes, and permanent flood-control measures are underway.

He added that a degree college in memory of Mahant Avaidyanath, a stadium, and wrestling training facilities have also been established. Welfare schemes such as housing, toilets, ration distribution, healthcare under Ayushman Bharat, and pensions are reaching eligible beneficiaries.

The chief minister also paid tribute to former block chief late Rampati Yadav, recalling his lifelong service and his role in establishing the block headquarters in 1962. He later inspected reconstruction work in the area and planted a sapling as part of the event.