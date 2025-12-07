Another BLO dies amid SIR workload, sparks stress concerns

The death of a 58-year-old Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Modinagar, Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns about the strain on staff working on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A biology teacher deployed as a BLO for the SIR exercise died at his Nehru Nagar residence in Modinagar, officials said. The deceased was identified as Lal Mohan Singh.

According to the district administration officials, Singh worked as a teacher at the Modi Science and Commerce Inter College. On Saturday (December 6), they said that Singh allegedly died of a brain haemorrhage.

Death by brain haemorrhage

However, the college's principal, Satish Chand Agarwal, told reporters that Singh had been unwell and was under "heavy pressure" due to door-to-door verification work for the ongoing SIR exercise being conducted by the Election Commission. Singh had been assigned to conduct the work in the Sahibabad Assembly constituency.

"The administration had warned that the work must be completed at any cost. He was working under stress," the principal claimed.

Modinagar's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Amit Saxena, said, "The SDM, Modinagar, informed me that Lal Mohan Singh died of a brain haemorrhage on Friday night and the SDM is looking into the administrative aspects following the incident."

Officials report rising strain

The electoral roll revision has been conducted in 12 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due in the coming years.

Uttar Pradesh and other states have reported multiple cases of suicides and deaths among BLOs and other officials who were involved in the SIR amid claims of overwork, stress and harassment during the process.

(With agency inputs)