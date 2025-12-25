Unnao rape case: UP minister questions victim’s safety after Sengar's bail

Dismissing the concern expressed by the Unnao rape case victim and her mother about their safety following the bail granted to the convicted former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Thursday (December 25) asked how they feel unsafe when the court has asked Sengar to stay away from the family.

‘Stay at least 5kms from the family’

Speaking to reporters, Rajbhar said that the court has ordered Sengar to stay at least five kilometres away from the victim’s family, which was conveyed to them by the Delhi Police.

"The court has said that Kuldeep Singh Sengar must stay at least 5 km away from the victim's family. While protesting in Delhi, the police told the family that if the court has made this arrangement, then how can they be unsafe?" said Rajbhar as quoted by ANI.

Victim’s mother wants bail cancelled

The Uttar Pradesh minister’s remarks come days after the Unnao rape case victim and her family staged a protest against the bail granted to Sengar, and her mother also expressed concern over the security personnel "taking her daughters" in a vehicle.

Alleging that she was dropped off on the road while her daughter was being taken away in a bus, the victim’s mother repeatedly said that they want justice and Sengar’s bail should be cancelled.

She was optimistic that the Supreme Court would cancel Sengar’s bail granted by the Delhi High Court. She further stated that they would not go home till they get justice.

"We did not get justice... They are taking my daughter away as a captive... These security personnel want to kill us all. They took my daughters away in a CRPF vehicle... Kuldeep Sengar's bail should be cancelled; otherwise, we will give up our lives... Otherwise, we will be killed, we are not safe," the mother of the victim told reporters.

The backdrop

Sengar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday after being convicted by a CBI court in Delhi in the case of the rape of a minor and awarded life sentence.

Sengar’s appeal against the judgment is pending. A division bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar suspended the sentence during the pendency of his appeal.

The former MLA was granted bail on the condition that he furnish a bail bond of Rs. 15 lakh. But he will remain in custody as he has not yet been granted bail in the victim's father's custodial death matter. Sengar was sentenced to 10 years in jail in that case. An appeal against the suspension of the sentence is pending before the Delhi High Court.