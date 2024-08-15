'Rapes happen in every state': TMC leader Kunal Ghosh kicks up a storm

Even as the horrific rape and murder of the young medic in a Kolkata hospital has triggered outrage and protests in the state, a Trinamool Congress leader, Kunal Ghosh, defended the Mamata Banerjee-led government saying that 'rapes kahan nahi hota' (where do rapes not happen?).

Ghosh, who was removed from his post as TMC’s national general secretary in May this year for not making statements aligned with the party, said unlike CMs of other states, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken all the necessary steps in this case.

According to Ghosh, in Hathras and Unnao, the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government failed to take any steps and also murdered the relatives of the victims. “But in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken all necessary steps. She has demanded death penalty for the culprit,” he said, pointing out that TMC’s senior leader Abhishek Banerjee too has sought an “encounter”.

Attempt to save accused, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Ghosh, was at the centre of a controversy in May when he sought more prominence for next-generation members in the TMC. He is also an accused in the Saratha chit fund scam.

Ghosh made these remarks while reacting to the remarks made by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, equating the RG Kar incident with similar cases reported earlier from Hathras, Unnao, and Kathua. Since Congress has not been in power at the Centre for a long time, and out of power in West Bengal since 1977, Rahul Gandhi does not hesitate to make such "irresponsible" statements, said the TMC leader.

Rahul had issued a statement on the Kolkata rape and murder, which read, “The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration.”

Ominous turn

Meanwhile, the rape and murder case of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata took another ominous turn as shortly after midnight on Thursday (August 15), protestors stormed into the medical facility and vandalised portions of the room where the body of the woman doctor was found last week.

The Kolkata police said the incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital on August 9.

Taking serious note of the incident, and the discrepancies in the police investigation, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI is currently in Kolkata conducting their investigations into the horrific crime.