Scientist’s minor son held after ‘admitting to pushing mother to death’

A Class 11 student, who allegedly pushed his mother violently, causing her death, has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh after he tried to mislead his father and police by saying she died an accidental death.

The truth came to light after the police subjected the teenager to sustained interrogation in Gorakhpur, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar told the media.

"After two hours of questioning, the teenager admitted that he pushed his mother during an argument, leading to a fatal head injury," the officer told the media.

Phone switched off for 2 days

The incident occurred on December 3. The deceased woman’s husband was then in Chennai where he works as an assistant scientist at a renowned organisation.

The woman died after her head crashed against a wall, the police said.

When the scientist found his wife’s phone switched off for two days, he sent his sister-in-law to check the house on December 7. The house was locked from the outside.

Son spins a tale

He returned to Gorakhpur the following day and found her body on the floor. Their son was missing.

Their son was reportedly found near a temple. He initially told the police and his father that his mother died after a fall.

He claimed he locked the house from the outside in panic and wandered aimlessly for four days. But the autopsy contradicted his account, the police said.

Boy confesses to crime

The police were perplexed after seeing bloodstains at two spots, indicating the body was dragged. CCTV footage confirmed that no outsider had entered the house.

Police also found large amounts of cash in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200, and Rs 100 from the boy's room.

The police said the boy confessed on Tuesday evening that after a verbal dispute with his mother over money, he pushed her hard, causing the fatal injury. He has been arrested.