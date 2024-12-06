Delhi triple murders | Student googled killing methods before crime: Report

Arjun Tanwar, the 20-year-old Delhi University student arrested for allegedly killing his parents and sister at their south Delhi residence, had searched online about methods of murder before committing the crime, news agency PTI has reported quoting police sources.

Delhi Police has reportedly recovered blood-stained clothes and an army knife allegedly used in the crime, and also seized Arjun’s mobile phones, laptop and other electronic gadgets.

The sources told PTI that police are also thinking of conducting a psycho-analysis test on Arjun to determine his mental well-being.

“Searched for murder techniques on internet”

Former Army man Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita (23) were found murdered at their house in Deoli village on Wednesday (December 4) morning.

According to police, Arjun did not have good relations with his parents and was upset that they liked his sister more than him.

On Thursday, he was produced before a city court from where he was sent to a three-day police custody. The police said in the court that they have to interrogate him thoroughly and confront him with some people and other evidence.

“During investigation, it was found that the accused had searched for murder techniques on internet before committing the crime,” a police source said.

Sweatshirt, knife recovered

Police have seized his mobile phones, laptop and other electronic gadgets, which will also help ascertain if he watched crime web series to get an idea to commit the crime.

“We are contemplating to conduct his psycho-analysis test. This will help establish his state of mind behind the crime,” the source said.

Police recovered his blood-stained sweatshirt and the army knife from nearby Sanjay Van late Wednesday night.

How crime was committed

During interrogation, Arjun apparently told the police that he first killed his sister by slitting her throat while she was asleep.

Then he allegedly went upstairs where he stabbed his father in his neck and slit his mother’s throat. The latter was in the washroom, police said.

Arjun then changed his blood-stained clothes, put them in his gym bag and went to Sanjay Van where he dumped them along with the knife, they added.

“Tried to clean blood spots”

After returning home, Arjun allegedly tried to clean the blood spots in the washroom and other articles in the house, an official said.

He then provided a false alibi to police, claiming he was at the gym when the family members were murdered, he said.

The accused was pursuing a degree in political science at a Delhi University college and was a trained boxer. He represented Delhi in a state boxing event, where he won the silver medal.

He had previously studied at the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan.

Past instances of psycho-analysis tests

Last year, psycho-analysis tests were done on the main accused in the murder of Swiss woman Nina Berger in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area.

Similar tests were done on the accused in the murder of a 16-year-old girl in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area and on the accused in the parliament breach case.

In 2022, the police also conducted a psycho-analysis test on Shradha Walker’s murder accused Aftab Poonawala.

(With agency inputs)