Right-wing activists disrupt birthday party alleging 'love jihad'; police fine 2 Muslim attendees

A group of right-wing activists barged into a restaurant in UP's Bareilly, and gate-crashed a birthday party and roughed up some of the young people, alleging "love jihad".

However, the police who got involved fined two Muslim youths, who were among the 10 attendees of the party, and a staffer of the establishment for "disturbing the peace". While the right-wing youths who had barged into a private party were let off.

Love Jihad accusations

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a first-year BSc nursing student hosted her birthday party at the restaurant in the Prem Nagar area that was attended by nine friends – five women and four men. Of the four, two were Muslim – Shan and Waqif.

According to the police, the presence of Muslim youths with a Hindu woman led some members of a right-wing organisation to reach the restaurant, where they disrupted the party, raised slogans, and accused the youths of "love jihad".

On receiving information, officials from the Prem Nagar police station reached the spot and took the student and others to the police station for questioning. Initially, one Muslim youth was taken into custody, while the other managed to flee.

Breach of peace?

Station House Officer Raj Bali said the student resides in a hostel in Prem Nagar and is pursuing BSc Nursing from a private college. "She had organised a birthday party for her friends. On receiving information, we called her relatives, including her aunt who lives in Prem Nagar, and also informed the families of the others present," he said.

Police initially prepared a challan for breach of peace against Shan and cafe staffer Shailendra Gangwar. However, upon learning that another Muslim youth, Waqif, fled, Circle Officer First Ashutosh Shivam launched a search and traced him.

"All three – two youths and the cafe staffer – were challaned on Sunday for disturbing peace," the circle officer said, adding the situation was now under control.

