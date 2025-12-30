Retired railway employee dies; daughter found starving after alleged caretaker abuse

A horrific case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, where a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter were allegedly held captive and subjected to prolonged abuse by their caretakers for five years, ultimately leading to the man’s death.

Accused of neglect, abuse

Omprakash Singh Rathore, a 70-year-old retired senior railway clerk, and his 27-year-old daughter Rashmi, who is mentally challenged, had moved into a house of their own after the death of Omprakash’s wife in 2016.

According to an NDTV report, citing Omprakash’s brother, Amar Singh, the family hired Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife Ramdevi to care for the father and daughter.

Amar alleged that the couple gradually took control of the entire house, confining Omprakash and Rashmi to rooms on the ground floor while they themselves lived comfortably upstairs. He claimed the victims were denied even basic necessities.

Victims left starving

“Whenever relatives came to visit, the caretakers would make excuses and send them away, saying Omprakash did not wish to meet anyone,” said Amar.

When news of Omprakash’s death reached the family on Monday, relatives rushed to the house and were confronted with a shocking sight. Omprakash’s body was severely emaciated, while his daughter was found unclothed in a dark room. A relative claimed Rashmi’s body resembled that of an 80-year-old due to prolonged starvation.

“There was no flesh left on her body — only a skeletal frame, barely clinging to life,” said Pushpa Singh Rathore, a relative.

Neighbours express shock

Doctors declared Omprakash dead on arrival at the hospital. The police subsequently took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Neighbours expressed shock at the tragic fate of the retired railway employee, who was once known to live with dignity and was often seen dressed formally.

The family is now caring for Rashmi and has demanded the strictest possible punishment for those responsible.