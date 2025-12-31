Rajnath hoists Ram Temple flag marking second year of idol consecration

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted a flag on Wednesday (December 31) at the Annapurna Temple, which is one of the seven temples in the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, and joined prayers on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla's idol. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Wednesday event follows a programme on November 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram Temple , marking the formal completion of its construction.

Singh and Adityanath prayed at the Hanumangarhi Temple before reaching the Ram Temple complex. Singh also prayed to the idol of Ram Lalla, and was also the chief 'yajman' (host) in the 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi' programme.

The main programmes will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, while the 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi' rituals will continue till Friday. The religious rituals have been underway inside the temple complex since Saturday.

Influx of devotees

A Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust office-bearer estimated that five to six lakh devotees are expected to arrive in Ayodhya for a glimpse of the Ram Lalla idol during the second anniversary celebrations.

Anticipating the heavy rush of devotees, the VIP pass issuance has been stopped till Thursday. So, during this period, the entry for 'darshan' of Ram Lalla will only be allowed through the main entrance, as per a PTI report.

Also, vehicle entry into Ayodhya was restricted with 36 designated parking zones created on the outskirts of the city. About 3,000 police personnel from outside the district have also been deployed to Ayodhya, anticipating the rise in footfall during the celebrations.

(With agency inputs)