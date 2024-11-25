Rahul blames UP’s BJP govt for Sambhal deaths, seeks SC intervention
Rahul says UP administration did not hear all sides and acted insensitively, spoiling the atmosphere and leading to the deaths in Sambhal violence
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for the deaths of four people when police fired at a mob that was opposing the survey of a mosque in Sambhal town.
“The BJP's use of power to create a rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country,” he said in a post on X.
SC must intervene, Rahul says
The Leader of the Opposition, who represents Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha, urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the tense situation without delay.
Also read: Sambhal violence | Rooftop storage of stones, bottles banned; Congress dubs it 'conspiracy'
“The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal is extremely unfortunate,” he said.
“I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the violence and firing.”
BJP responsible for deaths: Rahul
Rahul accused the administration of taking action without listening to all the parties, which he said worsened the situation and led to the deaths
"The administration did not hear all sides and acted insensitively. This spoiled the atmosphere and led to deaths and the BJP is responsible for them," he said.
While three people died instantly, a fourth person injured in the clashes between the police and a mob died in a hospital on Monday.
Also read: Sambhal violence: FIR against SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, SP MLA's son
Survey of a mosque
The violence in Sambhal erupted on Sunday when protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque clashed with police. The survey was tasked to know if the mosque was built over a Hindu temple.
Rahul appealed for peace and mutual harmony. “We all have to join together to ensure that India moves forward on the path of unity and constitution, not communalism and hatred.”
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too criticised the state government and appealed to the Supreme Court to take up of the sensitive issue. "I appeal to the people to maintain peace at all costs," she said.
Also watch: 'Arson, stone pelting, tear gas': What happened during Shahi Jama Masjid survey in UP's Sambhal
SP too blames UP government
The Samajwadi Party too alleged that the survey team was deliberately sent in to the mosque to "create chaos" and "the other side was not even heard"."This was intentionally done to provoke emotions and avoid discussions on election rigging," it said a day after the BJP and its allies won the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.