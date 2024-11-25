Rahul blames UP’s BJP govt for Sambhal deaths, seeks SC intervention

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday blamed the Uttar Pradesh government for the deaths of four people when police fired at a mob that was opposing the survey of a mosque in Sambhal town.

“The BJP's use of power to create a rift and discrimination between Hindu-Muslim communities is neither in the interest of the state nor the country,” he said in a post on X.

SC must intervene, Rahul says

The Leader of the Opposition, who represents Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha, urged the Supreme Court to intervene in the tense situation without delay.

“The biased and hasty attitude of the state government on the recent dispute in Sambhal is extremely unfortunate,” he said.

“I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the violence and firing.”