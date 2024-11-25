Sambhal violence | Rooftop storage of stones, bottles banned; Congress dubs it 'conspiracy'

Following violence that claimed the lives of three protesters and left several injured, internet services have been suspended in Sambhal tehsil of Uttar Pradesh for 24 hours, and the district administration has declared November 25 a holiday for all students up to Class 12.

The violence broke out after people resorted to protest against a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque and clashed with the police.

After the clashes, the Sambhal administration banned the buying or collecting of stones, soda bottles, or any flammable or explosive material on roofs by people. An order issued by Sambhal's Sub-District Magistrate said that strict action would be taken against people found storing the prohibited items.

In his order, the SDM also directed the local civic body to ensure that if any building construction material was lying on the roads, then it should be confiscated.



Well-planned conspiracy: Congress

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the Yogi Adityanath administration is squarely responsible for killing innocents and only the BJP-RSS is guilty of “setting fire” to the peace and harmony there.

The Opposition party said the videos of direct firing on the protesters in Sambhal depict the horrifying result of a “well-planned conspiracy” by Adityanath and the BJP-RSS.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Adityanath's administration has once again shown a blatant disregard for communal harmony. "In this entire matter, the BJP neither wanted the survey to proceed nor to stop it; its sole objective was to destroy harmony," he alleged.

"No citizen in Uttar Pradesh is 'safe' under CM Adityanath, who gave the reprehensible slogan of batenge toh katenge. This is evident by the highly deplorable incidents of Sambhal today," Khera said in a statement.

"No action was taken against the rioters who accompanied the survey team. This makes it clear that after the by-elections in the state, the Yogi government has further intensified the politics of violence and hatred," he added.

How trouble broke out

Three people were killed and scores of others, including around 20 security personnel, were injured as the protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal clashed with police on Sunday.



Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said the protesters torched vehicles and pelted stones at the police, who used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob.

Social media images depicted protesters throwing stones at police from rooftops and near the Shahi Jama Masjid. Later, police were seen allegedly cornering and assaulting individuals as they attempted to disperse a large crowd in a narrow alley.

Other visuals showed a street littered with slippers, bricks, and stones. In one video, police in riot gear were seen firing shots towards a lane, with flames and smoke rising in the background. Another clip showed Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar urging stone-throwers to stop the violence.