No relief for Rahul Gandhi as Allahabad HC rejects his plea in Sikh remarks case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday (September 26) dismissed a revision petition filed by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, against an order of the MP/MLA Special Court in Varanasi.

The case stems from a statement he allegedly made in the United States regarding Sikhs. Rahul had moved the High Court challenging the Varanasi court’s order, which had admitted a petition filed against him. With the High Court’s dismissal, the matter will now proceed before the MP/MLA Court in Varanasi.



Controversial remarks in US

The controversy began after Nageshwar Mishra lodged a complaint in a Varanasi court, alleging that during a visit to the US in September 2024, Rahul made a “provocative” remark questioning whether Sikhs in India feel safe wearing turbans or visiting gurdwaras. Mishra contended that the statement had the potential to disturb communal harmony.



As per the complainant, during an event in the US, Rahul said that the environment in India was not good for Sikhs. Mishra claimed there were protests against his statement calling it provocative and divisive in the society and sought the registration of an FIR against the purported statement in Sarnath police station of Varanasi. He moved the magisterial court after failing to get it registered.

Senior Advocate Gopal Chaturvedi, who represented Rahul, had submitted that Mishra’s application did not mention the date of the purported statement.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goel argued that regardless of whether a prima facie case existed, the High Court needed to examine if the matter should be decided by the magistrate concerned.

He further contended that since the statement was allegedly made on foreign soil by the Leader of Opposition against India, it warranted investigation, especially as there was an admission that Rahul had made such remarks.



(With agency inputs)