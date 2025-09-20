Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of vote theft, says he got 'Hydrogen Bomb’ proof

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (September 20) alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resorted to “vote chori” (vote theft) to win elections, adding that the Congress will prove it in such a way that nobody in the country will have any doubt about it.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul said that they will reveal a “hydrogen bomb”, adding that they have concrete evidence in support of their claims.

‘Open and shut proof’

"We are going to show it in such a way that there will be nobody in India who will have any doubt that Narendra Modi ji has done 'vote chori' and won the election...We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb that is going to completely devastate the reality of the situation. We have open and shut proof on what we are saying," said Rahul.

"What we presented yesterday, when we did the press conference, is the black and white truth. There is a CID investigation going on in Karnataka. The CID has specifically asked for information on the phone numbers that have been used to do this 'vote chori'. Gyanesh Kumar is the CEC. The CEC is not giving information that the Karnataka CID is asking for. There can be no bigger indictment of the CEC than this,” he added as quoted by ANI.

'EC not providing information'

Rahul further alleged that even though the Karnataka CID is asking for information from the Election Commission, the poll panel was not providing it.

“The Police are asking for information, and the Election Commissioner is not giving...We are going to show it in such a way that there will be nobody in India who will have any doubt that Narendra Modi ji has done 'vote chori' and won the election. We are going to reveal a hydrogen bomb that is going to devastate the reality of the situation completely. We have open and shut proof on what we are saying,” said Rahul.

The backdrop

The development comes days after the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition came up with detailed allegations about systematic voter list tampering, focusing on how such operations are executed, though he clarified this wasn't the promised "H-Bomb" exposé still under preparation.

Rahul highlighted Karnataka's Aland constituency where "an attempt was made to delete 6,018 voters" ahead of 2023 Assembly polls. The scheme was exposed when Congress booth-level agent Babita discovered her uncle's deletion and raised complaints. Notably, Congress veteran BR Patil had lost Aland to BJP by just 697 votes in 2018 but won by 10,348 votes in 2023.