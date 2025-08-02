Avenged Pahalgam attack with Mahadev's blessings, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 2) said that he fulfilled the promise of avenging the Pahalgam terror attack with the blessings of Lord Shiva. He also took potshots at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for “crying” for Pakistan due to appeasement politics.

"My promise to avenge 'Sindoor' of our daughters was fulfilled with blessings of Mahadev," he said, adding, "I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor at the feet of Mahadev." The Prime Minister also stressed that the "unity of 140 crore countrymen" became the "strength of Operation Sindoor."

Appeasement charge against Congress, SP

Referring to Lord Shiva’s ‘Rudra roop’, Modi said that the words saw this face of India during Operation Sindoor.

“Anyone who messes with India will not be spared even in 'pataal lok' (underworld). Unfortunately, some people do not like the success of Operation Sindoor. Congress and its followers and friends are not able to digest the fact that India destroyed Pakistan's terror camps,” he added.

Addressing an event in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister further alleged that while the Congress dubbed Operation Sindoor as a “tamasha”, the SP questioned the timing of the Pahalgam terrorists being neutralised by the security forces.

“Everyone understands that Pakistan is upset. But Congress and the Samajwadi Party cannot handle the pain that Pakistan is going through. Pakistan is crying, and here, Congress and SP are crying, seeing the condition of terrorists. Congress is constantly insulting the valour of our forces. Congress has called Operation Sindoor a 'tamasha',” said Modi as quoted by ANI.

PM slams SP

“In this politics of vote bank and appeasement, the Samajwadi Party is no less. Their leaders were questioning why the Pahalgam terrorists were killed on this particular day. Should I call and ask them before taking any action? Anyone with common sense should be able to answer. Do we need to wait to kill terrorists? Should we have given them a chance to flee?” he added.

The Prime Minister further alleged that these were the same people who would give a clean chit to terrorists when they were in power, adding that now they were upset with terrorists being killed. “They have a problem with the name of the operation as 'Sindoor,” added Modi.

‘Opposition misleading farmers’

Lashing out at the Opposition over the farmers’ issue, the Prime Minister said that while his government was tirelessly working for the welfare of farmers, the earlier governments did not even fulfil one scheme they had promised.

“The BJP government delivers what it promises. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has become an example of the strong will and intentions of the government... The anti-development governments like SP and Congress would spread rumours and mislead people in all ways possible,” said Modi.

The prime minister is in Varanasi-his Lok Sabha constituency, for the third term running, to inaugurate and lay foundation for development projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore and to distribute the 20th instalment of the PM KISAN Samman Nidhi worth Rs 20,500 crore to over 9.70 lakh eligible farmers nationwide.

(With agency inputs)