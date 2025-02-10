Photos: Celebrities at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, is attracting devotees from across the globe. It began on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Several celebrities too have been part of the Maha Kumbh Mela, and have shared their pictures on social media.

As per government figures, over 44 crore devotees have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam till February 9. On February 10, by 10 am, over 63 lakh devotees had performed the ritual bath.

On key bathing days, the footfall has been record-breaking. On January 13 (Paush Purnima), it was 1.70 crore while on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) it was 3.50 crore, and 7.64 crore (highest so far) took a dip in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. With an average of 1.44 crore people taking a dip daily, authorities are managing an unprecedented surge of pilgrims in the holy city.

Here are pictures of some of the celebrities who have visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.