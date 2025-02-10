The Federal
Celebrities at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
As per government figures, over 44 crore devotees have taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam till February 9. On February 10, by 10 am, over 63 lakh devotees had performed the ritual bath.

Photos: Celebrities at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Politicians, film actors, sportspersons and are among the crores of devotees who have been to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela

10 Feb 2025 6:16 PM IST

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, is attracting devotees from across the globe. It began on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Several celebrities too have been part of the Maha Kumbh Mela, and have shared their pictures on social media.

On key bathing days, the footfall has been record-breaking. On January 13 (Paush Purnima), it was 1.70 crore while on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) it was 3.50 crore, and 7.64 crore (highest so far) took a dip in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya. With an average of 1.44 crore people taking a dip daily, authorities are managing an unprecedented surge of pilgrims in the holy city.

Here are pictures of some of the celebrities who have visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

President Droupadi Murmu takes a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Laurene Powell Jobs (centre), wife of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Model and actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar.

Actor Anupam Kher.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (third right).

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani (2nd left).

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina.

Actor Raj B Shetty.

Actor Jayasurya.

Choreographer Remo DSouza (left).

Singer Guru Randhawa.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal (3rd left).

Actress and model Esha Gupta.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

