UP man fleeing with minor sister-in-law rams car into relatives’ bikes, 3 killed

An attempt to flee with his minor sister-in-law ended in a fatal crash on the Banda–Kanpur road in Uttar Pradesh late Sunday night (April 12), after a car driven by Deepak Soni was chased by relatives on motorcycles. The incident took place near Korwa village in Kanpur.

Police said the pursuit followed a family dispute that had escalated shortly before the incident, setting off a sequence that quickly spiralled beyond control.

Chase and confrontation

According to investigators, Soni was trying to escape after an altercation when members of his family began chasing him on two motorcycles.

The pursuit continued along the road for some distance until the motorcycles managed to overtake the car and move ahead of it, effectively blocking its path and forcing a confrontation.

Collision and deaths

What followed, police said, was a violent collision. With his route cut off, Soni allegedly drove his car into the motorcycles. The impact threw the riders off, killing three men on the spot.

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The deceased were identified as Satyavan Soni (26) and Manoj Soni (18), both relatives of the accused, along with their friend Annu Sonkar (40), who was riding separately on another motorcycle.

In the same sequence, the car also struck another motorcycle carrying a family of four who were not connected to the dispute. Surendra Kumar (30), his sister Mamta Devi (35), and her children, Pallavi (8) and Arpit (10), sustained serious injuries and were taken for treatment.

Police response

Station House Officer Pramod Kumar Rao of Bindki police station said early findings indicate the act may have been deliberate. “Preliminary findings suggest the driver may have deliberately rammed the motorcycles chasing his car,” he said.

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Police said that all three victims involved in the chase died on the spot due to the force of the impact. The accused fled and remains absconding.

(With agency inputs)