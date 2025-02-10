Maha Kumbh: 250-km long traffic jam on Prayagraj roads unleashes chaos

Pilgrims heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh are facing a nightmare as an unprecedented 250-km-long traffic jam has brought any movement on the roads to a standstill.

The heavy congestion has forced Madhya Pradesh police to halt vehicular movement in several districts. Reports indicated that thousands of vehicles are stuck in gridlocked roads, with authorities urging travellers to delay their journey.

Social media is flooded with videos showing never-ending lines of vehicles, with many users calling it the "biggest traffic jam in the world." The chaos has led police in districts like Katni and Maihar to announce travel restrictions, asking pilgrims to return to Jabalpur.

Authorities struggle to ease the crisis

Inspector General of Police for Rewa zone, Saket Prakash Pandey, has confirmed that the Sunday rush led to the massive congestion. The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are coordinating with the Prayagraj administration to facilitate movement.

“The number of pilgrims heading towards Prayagraj continues to rise, putting constant pressure on the Rewa-Prayagraj route,” officials stated. The most affected areas are Katni, Maihar, and Chakghat on the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border, where the roads have become virtually impassable.

Will roads clear soon?

Despite police efforts, the rising influx of pilgrims is making it difficult to control traffic flow. With Maha Kumbh drawing millions, authorities remain concerned about further congestion in the coming days.

For now, travellers are advised to avoid the Prayagraj route or prepare for long hours of delay. But how long will it take the roads to clear or will the crisis worsen?

