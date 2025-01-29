Maha Kumbh I Don't risk your life, pray from wherever you are: Pilgrim from Bengaluru

Millions of devotees had gathered in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip at the Sangam on the auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday (January 29).

However, the situation turned chaotic due to heavy crowds, leading to a stampede. Many devotees from various states who had come for the sacred bath could not take the holy dip and had to return disappointed.

Umesh Kumar, the president of the Cubbon Park Walkers' Association in Bengaluru, who is also a lawyer, was also at the Sangam for the ritual bath in the Maha Kumbh. He witnessed the chaos, the horrific stampede and recounted his experience with The Federal Karnataka. In fact, he had narrowly escaped the stampede with minor injuries.

No transport facilities

"I came to the Kumbh Mela with my sister for the bath at the Sangam, but we were shocked by the overwhelming crowds. Since my sister has a heart condition, we decided to leave her at the hotel and I went alone to complete the ritual bath. Suddenly, a stampede broke out, and I got injured in the process. There were no transport facilities to reach Prayagraj, and I had to walk nearly 20 km. Moreover, devotees from south Indian states were struggling without proper food arrangements," said Umesh Kumar, expressing his dissatisfaction over the arrangements.

Further, he added, "Due to incorrect information given by a local police officer, we ended up at a railway station 15 kms away from Prayagraj. Later, locals guided us correctly, and we returned to Prayagraj. However, train operations were cancelled, and no buses were available. With no other option, we have decided to stay in Prayagraj today and travel to Kashi tomorrow."

Don't risk life

Umesh Kumar urged devotees to avoid visiting this year's Maha Kumbh, the world's largest spiritual gathering, citing severe overcrowding and safety concerns.

"Millions of devotees have gathered here making it extremely difficult for elderly people and women to take a holy dip. A stampede has already occurred. So, please do not come here unnecessarily and risk your life. Instead, pray from wherever you are," he advised.

