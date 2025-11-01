Lucknow joins UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for Gastronomy

Lucknow has been officially inducted into UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (CCN), under the 'Gastronomy' category, marking a global acknowledgement of its culinary heritage. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, on October 31, designated 58 cities as new members of the CCN, which included 408 cities across more than 100 countries.

Prominent chefs and food connoisseurs were overjoyed by this announcement and hailed the long-overdue recognition of ‘Lakhnawi cuisine'. They said this announcement was a validation of Lucknow's culinary traditions and rich history that enchanted locals and visitors alike with the symphony of flavours that showcase a 'mini-India'.

According to them, Lakhnawi cuisine not only inherits the Nawabi foods but it is also a confluence of culinary practices from people of of various religious, social and ethnic backgrounds.

'Galouti Kabab to Awadhi Biryani'

The United Nations in India in a post on X said, "From mouth-watering Galouti Kabab to Awadhi Biryani, delectable Chaat and Golgappe, desserts like Makhan Malai and so much more -- Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh is a haven for food, enriched in centuries-old traditions."

UP's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the state Tourism Department submitted the nomination to the Union Ministry of Culture in January, which was later forwarded to UNESCO "after thorough evaluation" in March.

"Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has become a source of pride for the nation. Lucknow's inclusion in the global network is a tribute to its rich culinary heritage and cultural vibrancy," he said. He added that this recognition reaffirms the growing strength of the tourism sector and the state’s progress toward a ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh’.

The Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, submitted the proposal to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, on 31st January 2025. — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) October 31, 2025

Lucknow's rich culinary traditions

The Uttar Pradesh government, in a post on social media, said, "This recognition celebrates the city’s rich culinary traditions, Awadhi heritage, and its growing role in promoting sustainable and innovative gastronomy. A moment of pride for Uttar Pradesh, where every flavour reflects centuries of culture and creativity".

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Amrit Abhijat, said in a statement that Lucknow's selection will give its culinary legacy and hospitality traditions a new international identity.

"In 2024, the city welcomed 8.27 million tourists, and 7.02 million have already visited in the first half of 2025, highlighting how cuisine and culture are driving Uttar Pradesh's tourism growth," Abhijat said.

Special Secretary of Tourism, Isha Priya, added that her department will soon roll out new initiatives to further strengthen this global identity.

"From the world-famous Tunde Kababi to Kulcha-Nihari, the city's timeless flavours will now further elevate Uttar Pradesh's identity on the global map," the government said in a statement on October 31.

'Discover new flavour'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 1, appealed to people all over the world to visit Lucknow to discover the city's uniqueness after Lucknow was found a place in CCN. He lauded that the city was synonymous with vibrant culture, at the core of which was a great culinary culture.

"I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness," he wrote on X.

Modi was responding to a post by Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who made the official announcement of Lucknow's new feat. The minister said the honour enhances Lucknow's global stature, positioning it as a premier destination for food and culture.

Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which is a great culinary culture. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow, and I call upon people from around the world to visit Lucknow and discover its uniqueness. https://t.co/30wles8VyN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2025

Chefs are overjoyed

Talking to the news agency PTI, the president of the Cuisine Society of India, Pushpesh Pant, said that this recognition was expected. "I think it is a very long-delayed honour, which has come to Lucknow, because this is one city of India which is considered to be the Mecca of gourmet." He added that other cities might have equal claims. "Some people may say Hyderabad or Delhi. But the fact of the matter is that there is a strong Lucknow connection everywhere," he noted.

Pant further explained the diversified food culture of Lucknow. He said that the city "is not only an inheritor to Nawabi food, but is a melting pot of several vegetarian rural streams like Bania, Khatri, Brahmin, as well as Dalit". He noted that Lakhnawi cuisine has equal contributions from other ethnic groups, including Bengalis, Kashmiris, Punjabis, and Khatris.

Prominent chef Ranveer Brar, who hails from Lucknow, said, "Der aaye, durust aaye (better late than never). This recognition by UNESCO was long overdue for Lucknow. It validates the city's deep culinary heritage and the love we hold for our food".

"More importantly, it brings a sense of responsibility - for every resident of Lucknow, including me, to elevate our hospitality and showcase our cuisine to the world with even greater pride and authenticity," he said.

Lakhnawi cuisine on global stage

Himanshu Bajpai, a storyteller and author, said that this recognition will further cement Lakhnawi cuisine's place among food connoisseurs across the globe.

"As a Lucknowite, we know about various culinary delights of Lucknow, their relevance and importance. The award will definitely bring us spontaneous happiness, but the bigger takeaway is that Lakhnawi food, which was already known worldwide, will further cement its place among the food connoisseurs. People from far and wide will now evince more interest in Lakhnawi food," Bajpai said.

Navneet Sehgal, Chairman of Prasad Bharati, who had been a district magistrate of Lucknow and was a senior bureaucrat, told PTI, "It is great... it is a recognition of the culinary traditions and rich history in serving various dishes for the palate of millions of food lovers".

(With agency inputs)