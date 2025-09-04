    • The Federal
    plant based protein food sources
    Several plant-based food sources, including nuts, seeds and grains, are richer in protein than eggs. Representational Image: iStock

    20 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

    Fitness coach shares a list of plant-based protein sources, including soy chunks, peanuts, and various seeds, which can surpass the protein content of eggs

    4 Sept 2025 7:47 PM IST

    Like carbohydrates and fat, protein is essential in your diet for a healthy body. This micronutrient can be sourced from various foods such as meat, eggs, seafood, nuts, pulses and grains. Though eggs are possibly the easiest way to meet the body's protein needs, several communities' dietary practices are plant-based.

    On September 3, fitness coach Grishma Shah shared on Instagram several protein-rich food sources for vegetarians. She suggested that these 20 food sources have more protein than eggs.

    20 protein-rich vegetarian foods

    Here is the list of foods that provide more protein than one egg (6g per 100g) based on Grishma Shah's recommendations.

    1. Soy chunks (52g) – among the richest vegetarian protein sources

    2. Paneer (14g) – a staple source of protein

    3. Greek yoghurt (10g) – This bacterial fermented milk-based food combines protein with probiotics

    4. Tofu (10g) – a versatile plant-based protein-rich food produced from soybeans

    5. Tempeh (19g) – a fermented soy product

    6. Moong dal (9g) – light, easy to digest

    7. Chana dal (9g) – suitable for pancakes, soups, and curries

    8. Kidney beans (9g) – protein-rich food source suitable for curries

    9. Black beans (9g) – provide both fibre and protein


    Grains, seeds and nuts

    10. Quinoa (14g) – a complete protein grain

    11. Amaranth (13g) – considered a protein powerhouse

    12. Edamame (11g) – consumed as a snack

    13. Peanuts (25g) – another affordable source of protein

    14. Almonds (21g) – rich in nutrients

    15. Pistachios (20g) – provide both protein and fibre

    16. Sunflower seeds (21g) – ideal for dressing salads

    17. Pumpkin seeds (19g) – rich in micronutrients

    18. Flax seeds (18g) – commonly added to breads, oats, or rotis

    19. Chia seeds (17g) – common ingredient for puddings and smoothies

    20. Hemp seeds (32g) – rich in protein and other nutrients.

