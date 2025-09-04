20 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Like carbohydrates and fat, protein is essential in your diet for a healthy body. This micronutrient can be sourced from various foods such as meat, eggs, seafood, nuts, pulses and grains. Though eggs are possibly the easiest way to meet the body's protein needs, several communities' dietary practices are plant-based.

On September 3, fitness coach Grishma Shah shared on Instagram several protein-rich food sources for vegetarians. She suggested that these 20 food sources have more protein than eggs.

20 protein-rich vegetarian foods

Here is the list of foods that provide more protein than one egg (6g per 100g) based on Grishma Shah's recommendations.

1. Soy chunks (52g) – among the richest vegetarian protein sources

2. Paneer (14g) – a staple source of protein

3. Greek yoghurt (10g) – This bacterial fermented milk-based food combines protein with probiotics

4. Tofu (10g) – a versatile plant-based protein-rich food produced from soybeans

5. Tempeh (19g) – a fermented soy product

6. Moong dal (9g) – light, easy to digest

7. Chana dal (9g) – suitable for pancakes, soups, and curries

8. Kidney beans (9g) – protein-rich food source suitable for curries

9. Black beans (9g) – provide both fibre and protein

Grains, seeds and nuts

10. Quinoa (14g) – a complete protein grain

11. Amaranth (13g) – considered a protein powerhouse

12. Edamame (11g) – consumed as a snack

13. Peanuts (25g) – another affordable source of protein

14. Almonds (21g) – rich in nutrients

15. Pistachios (20g) – provide both protein and fibre

16. Sunflower seeds (21g) – ideal for dressing salads

17. Pumpkin seeds (19g) – rich in micronutrients

18. Flax seeds (18g) – commonly added to breads, oats, or rotis

19. Chia seeds (17g) – common ingredient for puddings and smoothies

20. Hemp seeds (32g) – rich in protein and other nutrients.