Lucknow’s Amity University student slapped by classmates ‘50-60 times’

At a time when bullying and ragging have become epidemics on India’s campuses, a major incident of assault has emerged from Amity University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In August, a second-year law student of the varsity was allegedly slapped by his classmates “50-60 times” inside a vehicle at the institution’s parking area, NDTV reported.

The incident reportedly happened on August 26 when the victim, Shikhar Mukesh Kesarwani, reached the university in a friend’s car to attend classes. A video of the incident, in which the LLB student was seen getting slapped several times by at least two persons, including a woman, went viral on social media.

The NDTV report added that while the reason behind such behaviour could not be known immediately, no statement was issued by the university authorities when it was filed. Another report, however, said the university acknowledged the video and added that it was being verified. It also promised to take disciplinary action based on the probe.

It was said that the attackers repeatedly asked the victim to "put his hand down" as he tried to protect himself from the repeated smacks.

FIR against five students

Sikhar’s father Mukesh Kesarwani made a complaint based on which the police registered a first information report (FIR) against five students — Ayush Yadav, Jahnvi Mishra, Milay Banerjee, Vivek Singh and Aryaman Shukla. The victim’s father said the attack left his son traumatised, and he was avoiding classes.

Mukesh said his son was going to college on the day the incident happened when one of his friends picked him up in her vehicle. After they reached the campus, the accused student reached the spot and told Shikhar that they wanted to talk to him. According to the father, they entered the car and, for the next 45 minutes, threatened and verbally abused the victim, the NDTV report said.

Attackers accused of threatening victim's family

Mukesh also said Shikhar had ligament surgery on August 11 and was walking with a stick. According to him, Jahnvi Mishra and Ayush Yadav slapped his son continuously "50-60 times", abused him and his parents and even threatened to kill them.

Vivek Singh and Milay Banerjee recorded the assault and circulated the video, running 101 seconds, on the campus, Mukesh alleged. He claimed that they broke his son’s phone and threatened him that he would be assaulted in a similar manner when he went to the institution, asking him not to visit it again.

Mukesh sought strict action against the accused.

This boy being beaten up is law student from Amity University. This girl is accusing him of commenting on her character but who gave these people right to take law in their hands, abduct this guy and beat him up inside the car.

She could've reported if there was anything but… pic.twitter.com/w5pT0rxfwl — Amit Lakhani (@TheAmitLakhani) September 6, 2025

Reactions to the video poured in on social media. Amit Lakhani, president of the Men Welfare Trust, posted the video on X, where he said the woman who hit Shikhar accused him of passing remarks on her character.

“Who gave these people right to take law in their hands, abduct this guy and beat him up inside the car,” he asked.