TN launches Vetri Palligal scheme to help govt school students prepare for JEE, NEET

Tamil Nadu’s State School Education Department has launched 'Vetri Palligal' ('Schools of Success') scheme, an initiative aimed at preparing students for prestigious higher education institutions.

The scheme is expected to be implemented in 500 government higher secondary schools across all 414 blocks in Tamil Nadu, with a budget allocation of Rs 54.73 crore in the first phase.

Also read: TN breakfast scheme: Over 20 lakh students to benefit, says CM Stalin

Under the scheme, teachers will receive specialised training and resources to guide students in preparing for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET, and others. Vetri Palligal (Vibrant Education Targeting Reputed Institutions) is being implemented after the success of 39 existing model schools, which have helped students to prepare for higher education through initiatives like career guidance, technical support, and additional learning materials.

Extension of scheme

The new scheme will be further extended to reach over 1,414 students in classes 11 and 12 in each block, which is expected to benefit over 2 lakh students annually in Tamil Nadu. Officials from the State School Education Department say that the students would be given intensive coaching through weekend classes conducted by trained teachers. Two teachers per stream will engage students on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with each block grouped into sets of two, supported by eight teachers and two volunteer government teachers.

Also read: Why academic experts are up in arms over UGC’s new curriculum draft

"Getting into reputed institutions after cracking competitive examinations and entrance tests to join medicine, law school, IITs and IIMs is a dream of many students. However, in the current education system, students need extra support in the form of coaching or they cannot make it. The private sector has a huge industry that provides coaching to the interested students for additional help. However, the students from govt schools who lack access and affordability, therefore, the government has brought this initiative so they can perform well," Principal Secretary, Tamil Nadu School Education Department, B Chandra Mohan told The Federal.

Rs 11.37 crore for 236 schools

In order to cover subjects beyond the volunteers’ expertise, additional staff in the form of government teachers and temporary staff will also be deployed for each set of students. The coaching as part of the scheme is limited to exam readiness and does not extend to full-time competitive exam training.

Under the scheme, the schools designated as a Vetri Palligal, will receive a total of Rs 11.37 crore for 236 schools in the initial phase, with plans to scale up to 500 schools. The package includes high-speed internet, smart boards, printers, copiers, and a suite of academic materials such as videos, worksheets, and test sheets.

Also read: Parliamentary panel urges law for SC, ST, OBC quotas in private higher education institutions

"Around 1,800 students have already benefitted from the scheme, and many of them have gotten into institutions abroad from the 38 model schools already existing. The lodge and tuition fees is taken care of by the government. But in order to reach out to more students who cannot come to a residential facility for additional educational support and to decentralise the existing system of model schools, we have now started the concept of Vetri Palligal. Students from any area can come to the respective block model school on the designated days, mostly weekends, and can get extra academic support in any stream, from this academic year," added Mohan.

Assessment of students

The student participation is also being monitored by the staff, with second-year higher secondary students attending weekend sessions and first-year students exploring career options and introductory exam preparation in the first week. The attendance of the students will be monitored through an app, with feedback collected through the staff members.

It is not just the coaching, but the students will also be given assessments that will be conducted in hi-tech labs, and it will be analysed by the District Model Schools State Office, with data shared with teaching resources and academic support associates to enhance learning outcomes. A survey on lab conditions will also be taken to ensure that they are upgraded.

The officials from the State School Education Department also say that the Block Educational Officers are given the responsibility to monitor the progress of the students. Additionally, the Director of School Education has also appointed a Joint Director to oversee the scheme.

While some educational activists have welcomed the move, stating that it would benefit the students from less privileged sections, many others have also questioned the selective nature of the Vetri Palligal.

"In the current scenario of educational competitiveness, it is a good idea to reform the infrastructure and quality of education through this scheme. Though the students will have the choice to join the classes to visit the model school on a weekend, it is also important that the students are not overburdened. It is a big achievement if the students are able to join IIT or IIM but only the students who are able to dedicate themselves to attend these classes over the weekend can benefit from it. The schools should also include some sessions to destress and motivate the students. However, it should be ensured that adequate funds are allocated for the implementation of the scheme," educationist Jayaprakash Gandhi told The Federal.

Allegations of discrimination

On the other hand, educational activist Prince Gajendra Babu says that the move is discriminatory in nature and the statement of the government that slowly the model schools will be expanded in order to make all schools model schools is only an illusion.

"If the students have to be trained for competitive exams, they will have to run coaching centres. Out of thousands of schools in the State, the students from a few hundred schools and only select number of students can benefit from the scheme. All the students should be given the opportunity to benefit from the school. The students should have access to equitable education across all the schools," he told The Federal.

Meanwhile, the State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu has written a letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin raising the issue of Vetri Palligal schools being discriminatory and requesting equitable opportunities.

"The State policy is expected to remove all discriminatory structures and practices in school education and provide for equitable access to quality education for all," stated P Ratnasabapathy, President, State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu, in the letter to Stalin on the suggestions as part of the State Education Policy.