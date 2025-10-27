Belly slit, fingers chopped off: Law student brutally attacked over price dispute

A 22-year-old law student suffered grievous injuries after a violent altercation with a medical shop owner in Kanpur’s Rawatpur area, police said on Sunday (October 26).

The victim’s belly was slit open and two fingers were chopped off in the attack, which occurred around 9 pm on Saturday (October 25).

Also Read: Hyderabad man held for killing pregnant wife, chopping body parts

Three people, including the shop owner, have been arrested, while the fourth accused remains absconding, police added.

Law student brutally attacked

According to police, the victim, Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year LLB student and resident of Keshavpuram, had gone to a nearby pharmacy. He had an argument with the shop owner, Amar Singh Chauhan, over the price of a medicine.

Chauhan, along with his brother Vijay Singh and their aides Prince Srivastava and Nikhil Tiwari, allegedly launched a violent attack, leaving him critically injured, said ACP (Kalyanpur) Ranjeet Kumar.

Also Read: Karnataka: Man chops off anganwadi worker's nose after her kids pluck flowers from garden

Armed with a chopper, the accused allegedly struck the student on the head and stomach, leaving him grievously injured. His stomach was split open and two fingers were chopped off during the attack, the ACP said.

Attackers fled, locals rushed to victim’s aid

Chandel collapsed on the road, bleeding profusely, while the attackers fled, as locals rushed to help him. His family reportedly bandaged his intestines with a piece of cloth before rushing him to a hospital.

The family took him to four hospitals, but all of them refused to admit him due to his critical condition, an official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

He was later admitted to Regency Hospital, where doctors performed a two-hour surgery. He received 14 stitches on the head, the ACP said.

Mother alleges police favouritism

Chandel’s mother, Neelam Singh Chandel, alleged that the accused were “well connected with police” and managed to get a false extortion case registered against her and her son the same night.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress party worker hacked to death on busy road

“Instead of arresting those behind the murderous attack, police booked my son, who is fighting for his life,” she said.

ACP Kumar confirmed that Chauhan, Singh, and Tiwari have been arrested on charges of attempt to murder. The fourth accused, Prince Srivastava, is on the run and efforts are on to trace him.

The ACP said a case of extortion was initially filed against Chandel based on Chauhan’s complaint, but a fresh FIR was registered once the details of the assault came to light.

(With agency inputs)