Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress party worker hacked to death on busy road

In a gruesome incident on a busy road in full public view in Andhra Pradesh, Sheikh Rasheed, a member of YSR Congress Party’s youth wing was killed by a man wielding a machete in Vinukonda town of Palnadu district on Wednesday night (July 17), police said.

Police have identified the assailant as Sheikh Jilani.

The brutal attack at around 8.30 pm was captured on camera, and eyewitnesses reported that Jilani first severed both of Rasheed’s hands and then attacked his neck. He left the victim lying on the road and walked away while bystanders watched and traffic kept moving.

The district police chief Kanchi Srinivas Rao categorically dismissed any political motive behind the murder and said the reason seemed to be personal rivalry.

After the shocking incident, the police imposed strict prohibitory orders in Vinukonda town, and the police chief warned that any attempts to disturb the peace or create unrest would be dealt with severely.

Srinivas Rao said police were carrying out further investigations in the case.