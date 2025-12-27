Woman arrested after killing husband in Kanpur, 10 axe strikes on head

A woman allegedly murdered her husband following a heated argument in an intoxicated condition by repeatedly striking him on the head with an axe. The incident occurred at their residence in Tikra village, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to media reports, the woman who fled from the spot after the murder was arrested on Friday (December 27).

Police said that the deceased, identified as Pappu (45), was a worker at a tile and stone laying firm and was hospitalised after the attack. He succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.

Argument for two hours

Police said that the woman, identified as Veerangana, was drinking with her husband, during which a heated altercation started between them. The argument continued for two hours, after which the woman picked up an axe kept inside the house and repeatedly struck her husband on the head, reported Hindi daily Live Hindustan.

The report further stated that after the assault, the woman removed the bloodstains from the floor and misled her in-laws about the cause of Pappu’s injuries. However, later doctors said that the injuries were inflicted due to an assault with a sharp weapon.

What victim’s family said

The victim’s mother, Bitola Devi, said that on Wednesday morning, Veerangana returned home intoxicated after going to meet her sisters along with her four-year-old son. She also said that soon after, an argument started between the two.

The victim’s brother, Santosh, alleged that when Pappu’s family members reached the house, he was in a critical condition. “As we tried to take him to the hospital, she argued with us and became violent,” he said, adding that Pappu was later shifted by the police to a private hospital.

Attack with intent to kill, say police

Police said that the post-mortem report has revealed more than 10 serious injuries on the victim’s head, adding that apart from the axe, blunt objects like a rolling pin and a grinding stone were also used in the attack.

According to media reports, police are probing whether the incident was planned. “The couple had consumed alcohol together and the wife then attacked her husband. The assault was carried out with the intent to kill,” said DCP West Dinesh Tripathi as quoted by Live Hindustan.