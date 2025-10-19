Akhilesh under fire for comparing Diwali lamps with Christmas lights

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has found himself in a new controversy, asking Indians to learn from how cities celebrate Christmas across the globe.

On Saturday (October 18), Yadav questioned the government’s spending on Diwali celebrations and compared it with Christmas celebrations. His controversial remarks attracted severe criticism from the ruling government and BJP leaders.

‘Why spend money on diyas?’

While addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “Why do we need to repeatedly spend money on lamps and candles during the Diwali festivities, while during the Christmas celebrations, all cities are illuminated throughout the month?" He added that Indians should learn from those celebrations.

“What can we expect from this government?” he asked, reiterating its removal. “We will ensure that there are more beautiful lights,” he added.

His remarks came at a time when the state government planned to create a historic event by lighting over 26 lakh diyas (clay lamps) during Diwali, in Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats. According to the officials, around 26,11,101 lamps will be lit, highlighting Ayodhya’s spiritual and cultural grandeur.

#WATCH | Lucknow | SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "... I dont want to give a suggestion. But I will give one suggestion on the name of Lord Ram. In the entire world, all the cities get illuminated during Christmas. And that goes on for months. We should learn from them. Why do we… pic.twitter.com/HAL47migCC — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

Backlash from BJP and right-wing outfits

The ruling BJP and Hindu outfits severely criticised Yadav and said he has a problem when Ayodhya is shining. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Samajwadi Party government opened fire on Ram devotees and kept Ayodhya in the dark.

According to reports, he further said, "Now, when Ayodhya is shining, Yadav has a having a problem. These people used to organise singing and dancing events in Saifai, but now that Ayodhya is gearing up for Diwali, Yadav has a problem”.

'Yadav glorifying foreign traditions'

Hindu outfit Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) national spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, blamed Yadav for romanticising foreign over Indian traditions.

In an X post, Bansal said that rows of clay lamps have "burnt Yadav’s heart", which is why he is preaching to 100 crore Hindus, urging them not to waste money on diyas and candles and to learn from Christians.

He further said, "The so-called messiah of jihadis and conversion gangs, who calls himself a Yadav, seems to love Christians more than Hindus. He glorifies foreign festivals more than Indian ones.”

He asked what was the need for Hindu society to learn from Christians when Diwali has been celebrated for years even before the existence Christianity. “Such jealousy over Ayodhya’s radiance and the happiness of Hindus is not right,” he noted.

जरा सुनिए तो...

यूपी के इन पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महोदय को.. जो दीपावली पर क्रिसमस के कसीदे पढ़ रहे हैं। दीपमालिका के दियों ने इनका दिल इतना जला कि 100 करोड़ हिंदुओं को नसीहत देकर बोले 'दीए और मोमबत्ती पर पैसा बर्बाद मत करो, क्रिसमस से सीखो।'



स्वयं को यदुवंशी बताने वाले जिहादियों और… pic.twitter.com/QiXsjqQT1Z — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal বিনোদ বনসল వినోద్ బన్సాల్ (@vinod_bansal) October 19, 2025

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang also lashed out at Yadav, saying his remarks were shameful and insult to Prajapati community members who make diyas.

He further said, “Yadav and his family appeared to have converted and it should be investigated”. He then asked Yadav whether he would pray on either Diwali or Govardhan Puja.