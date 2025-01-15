Kumbh Mela 2025: 'Engineer Baba', IITian turned monk Abhay Singh creates a stir

A former aerospace engineer turned spiritual devotee, known as 'Engineer Baba', is creating a stir among the sea of sages, Naga sadhus and religious leaders at the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

His presence at the Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious congregation, has roused people’s curiosity as he is able to blend his scientific knowledge and spiritual wisdom. And, he does not seem to fit into the conventional image of an ascetic.

Also read: Kumbh Mela 2025: Pilgrims still get lost but they are also easily found

Engineer baba

Abhey Singh, a Haryana native who turned his back from science to devote his life to spirituality, is often called as ‘Engineer Baba' by those attending the Kumbh.

Having completed his aerospace engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, he lived in Mumbai for four years. He had secured a job through campus placements but soon felt that the corporate life is not for him.

However, his passion for travel photography saved him and he switched careers. It was also during this time, his philosophy towards life started to change. He also ventured into teaching by opening a tuition centre, where he taught physics to students. But, as his interests shifted to spirituality, he decided to dedicate his life delving deeper into spiritual truths.

Also read: How Kumbh Mela is rewriting Sanatan Dharma script in the 21st century

A devotee of Lord Shiva, he told journalists that he enjoys spirituality and has got a deeper understanding of spirituality through science. “Everything is Shiva. Truth is Shiva, and Shiva is beautiful,” he told journalists at the Kumbh.

On Instagram, Singh has almost 29,000 followers and his posts revolve around meditation, yoga, ancient sutras and spiritual practices.

Being at the Kumbh Mela, he said has given him a sense of tranquillity and peace of mind.