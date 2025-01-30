IIT-Kanpur employee accuses colleague of rape under marriage pretext

A woman working at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has reportedly accused a colleague of raping her on the pretext of marriage.

An FIR has been lodged at Kalyanpur Police Station based on the woman’s complaint. The IIT-Kanpur administration has also formed a six-member team to probe the matter.

The woman has been working at IIT-Kanpur for about a year, Kalyanpur Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Pandey said.

Also read: Mentally challenged woman gangraped in Goa; five held

She has alleged that a colleague developed a relationship with her and raped her on several occasions under the pretext of marriage, he added.

FIR filed but accused not arrested

The victim’s medical examination was done on Wednesday (January 29) and her statement was recorded before a woman magistrate on Thursday, Deputy CP (west) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused, a native of MP’s Indore. He has not been arrested yet, the police said.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: Congress' Sitapur MP booked for rape

IIT-Kanpur administration has also formed a six-member team to investigate the charges against the engineer, Director Manindra Agarwal told news agency PTI.

The team has been instructed to submit the facts finding report with the director and an action would be taken accordingly, he said.

(With agency inputs)