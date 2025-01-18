Uttar Pradesh: Congress' Sitapur MP booked for rape

Sitapur, Jan 18 (PTI) Congress' Sitapur Lok Sabha MP Rakesh Rathore has been booked on charges of rape, police here said on Saturday.

He was booked at the Kotwali Police Station here on Friday on the complaint of a woman who had accused him of rape on January 15, Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra told reporters.

The woman in her complaint alleged that Rathore raped her several times over the last four years, promising to marry her and make her political career.

The woman has also provided call details and call recordings to the police.

The SP said security had been provided to the woman.

Rathore could not be contacted for comments. PTI

