Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla receives rousing welcome in Lucknow

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla received a rousing welcome as he arrived in Lucknow on Monday (August 25), greeted warmly by children, admirers, and dignitaries.

Shukla was received by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who was present at the airport to receive him.

His alma mater, City Montessori School (CMS), Lucknow, organised a grand victory parade to celebrate his achievement.

Rousing welcome

Family members, along with people from across Uttar Pradesh, thronged the airport to celebrate the astronaut’s return after his historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shares a warm moment with his family as he gets a rousing welcome in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/W2nKX1xBwm — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

As Shukla stepped out, chants of pride filled the air, with CMS students waving Tricolours and showering admiration. School students were dressed up as astronauts to welcome Shubhanshu Shukla.

"Today is a big day for Lucknow. The son of Bharat, the son of Lucknow, set foot in Lucknow. Ever since he returned to earth from space, the people of Lucknow were eagerly waiting for his arrival. Today, that moment is finally here. We welcome Shubhanshu Shukla with warmth and love," deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said.

Victory parade

From the airport, Shukla headed to City Montessori School Gomti Nagar for a felicitation ceremony.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla receives a rousing welcome from students and people of Lucknow who have gathered on both sides of the road, as his victory parade reaches Gomtinagar. pic.twitter.com/ZnQxTdxeNV — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

A car parade was also planned, beginning from the airport and moving through the Gomti Nagar Vistar Campus to G-20 Chowk.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla with his wife Kamna and others during a victory parade in Lucknow on Monday | PTI

At his alma mater, the City Montessori School, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said he was very tired in the morning, but seeing the children waiting on the roads, smiling, sweating, and full of excitement, made his fatigue vanish.

Shukla noted that in all his interactions with students from the International Space Station, none asked what life on the ISS was like. Instead, they wanted to know how to become astronauts, which he said reflected their forward-looking mindset.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | At his alma mater, the City Montessori School, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla says, "... I was very tired this morning. Then I saw you kids on the roads and I was told you were standing there since 7.30 am. I saw you sweating, smiling, and so excited that… pic.twitter.com/4bTn7dcVC1 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2025

He urged students to aspire higher, pointing out that India has a vision and a mission to land on the moon by 2040.

Historic mission

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Shukla as a “symbol of courage and dedication,” stating that his achievement has made every Indian, especially the people of Uttar Pradesh, proud.

Earlier, on Sunday (August 24), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated Shukla and his colleagues, Group Captain PV Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, and Group Captain Angad Pratap.

Reflecting on the mission, Shukla lauded the Axiom Mission 4 to the ISS, calling it a milestone that would guide India’s future endeavours in space, including human space flight mission, Mission Gaganyaan, the Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and eventually, landing on the moon.

Shukla scripts history

Shukla, an accomplished Indian Air Force pilot, created history as the first Indian to reach the ISS.

He launched aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre on June 26 and returned on July 15 after an 18-day mission filled with experiments led by ISRO and other orbital activities.

Following rehabilitation in the US, he returned to India on August 17, where he met the Prime Minister before heading to Lucknow for the public celebration.