Yogi Adityanath becomes UP's longest-serving CM: 8 years, 132 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has created a new record by earning the distinction of becoming the longest serving CM Of UP, overtaking the first UP CM and prominent late leader, Govind Vallabh Pant.

In the CM's seat since March 19, 2017, the saffron-clad BJP leader has achieved an enviable record of continuously holding the Chief Minister’s post for eight years and 132 days (four months and 10 days). By becoming the CM with the longest continuous tenure, Yogi has broken Govind Ballabh Pant's record of eight years and 127 days.

Two-time CM

Eight years ago, when the BJP returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi was elected the leader of the legislative party on March 19, 2017.

After completing his tenure, Yogi again took oath as the Chief Minister of UP for the second time on March 25, 2022, when the BJP again won the UP assembly elections held in 2022.

Now, he has completed a tenure of eight years and 132 days as Chief Minister so far, a number that is likely to increase since there is another one and a half years left for the UP assembly elections.

Other CMs

If you take other UP CMs and their tenures, Mayawati was the CM for seven years and 16 days, while Mulayam Singh Yadav held the top post in the state for six years and 274 days.

Dr Sampurnanand was the CM for five years and 345 days.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav held the post for five years and 4 days, while Congress’s Narayan Dutt Tiwari had a tenure of three years and 314 days as CM.

Chandrabhanu Gupta was the UP CM for three years and 311 days, while Kalyan Singh held the CM's post for three years and 217 days.

22nd CM of UP

Yogi is the 22nd CM of UP. The Gorakhsh Peethadheeshwar, his political journey flagged off in 1998 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha at the age of 26.

This article was originally published in The Federal Desh.