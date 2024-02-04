Bengaluru cyclist’s death raises workout question again: How much is too much?

Kadsur’s death has yet again raised question marks on the popular ideas of fitness and the misconceptions surrounding it. So, should you not work out? How much exercising is too much for the body to handle? How much should you work out to remain healthy and/or in shape? Here are some of your questions answered.

Bengaluru’s “century cyclist” Anil Kadsur’s death following a heart attack came as a shock to many of his fans. But this is not the first time in recent years that a relatively young fitness enthusiast has died a sudden death, mostly owing to a heart attack. Several celebrities have suffered heart attacks while working out and passed away, including Kannada film star Puneet Rajkumar, television actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, and comedian Raju Shrivastav.

Although I do not know details of what exactly happened with the famous cyclist who died recently, I came across some details which I think are the main reasons for the unfortunate event. 1. He was up at 2.30am daily and cycled from 3am to 9am - LACK OF SLEEP/REST 2. Cycled…

Bengaluru-based cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy has in an X post explained the factors that he felt were the main reasons for Kadsur’s death.

Many worshipped Kadsur for his impeccable routine: Getting up at 2.30 am daily and cycling from 3am to 9am. According to Dr Krishnamurthy, it indicated lack of sleep or rest.

Another eye-popping fact about Kadsur and cause of much envy among fitness enthusiasts was that he cycled 100 km per day. Dr Krishnamurthy points out that it indicated overexertion.

Third, Kadsur reportedly refused to go to hospital initially when he felt chest discomfort. By the time he did, it was reportedly too late and more than 12 hours, that is, the golden hours, had passed.

How much workout is too much?

Most doctors and health organizations recommend a certain amount of exercise for everyone, depending on their age and health. A 2022 study by researchers at Harvard and several international universities found that the optimal length of exercise per week is:

At least 5 to 10 hours of moderate physical activity (42 to 85 minutes daily)

At least 2.5 to 5 hours of vigorous physical activity (21-42 minutes daily)

An equivalent combination of the two

Many doctors, however, do not mention an upper limit. That is because the overdo point is different for everyone. So, it is up to you to figure out how much is too much for you and stop taking it that far.

Are you overdoing it? Signs to watch out for

Fatigue

Trouble sleeping

Needing longer periods of rest

Sore muscles or heavy limbs

Overuse injuries

Poor recovery after workout

Increased resting heart rate

Inability to perform at your usual level

Mood swings or irritability

Anxiety or depression

Lacking motivation

Weight loss

Frequent colds or illnesses

You stop having periods (women)

What to do if you have these symptoms

Should you stop working out? Definitely not. But do not overdo it. If you have the above-mentioned symptoms, start by stopping your workouts briefly and resting your body.

Take rest days: If they persist, mark out one day a week for complete rest — without feeling any guilt. You are not being lazy. By resting your body and giving it time to recover, you will get the maximum out of your workouts.

Try something different: Cross-train or try other kinds exercises. But do not overdo it either. Increase your activity slowly, over time. It would be prudent to consult a professional.

Get enough sleep: Most adults need seven to nine hours of sound sleep a night. Sleep is a crucial part of training. It allows your body to recover for your next workout.

Eat and drink healthy: Stay hydrated and eat enough nutritious food commensurate with your workout regimen. Make sure you are getting enough calories for your level of exercise.

Conditions matter: Do not exercise in extreme heat or cold.

Listen to your body: If you feel fatigued for more than a week despite taking these steps, do not push yourself. See your doctor and get a check-up done.

Are you a compulsive exerciser?

Do you feel guilty if you don't work out even for a single day? Has it become a compulsion for you? Watch out for these signs:

Do you feel guilty or anxious if you do not work out?

Do you continue to work out even if you are ailing or injured or even if it is very hot or cold?

Do your loved ones tell you that you exercise too much?

Does exercise feel more of a routine than something you enjoy?

Do you skip even social events to get your share of daily workout?

If you answered “yes” to most of these questions, you may be a compulsive exerciser. It would be wise to consult a health care professional before matters get out of hand. Compulsive exercising may cause problems with your heart, bones, muscles, and nervous system. It may even become fatal.

The bottom line

Exercising, like everything else in life, is good only in moderation. It is healthy to get at least 20-40 minutes of light to moderate to heavy exercise daily, depending on your health and age. It will vary from person to person.

Similarly, how much is too much will also vary for each person. The key is to listen to your body, watch out for signs of overexertion, and consult a doctor if you feel something is amiss at any point.