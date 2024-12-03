Farmers protesting against UP government gather near Delhi border

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Uttar Pradesh government’s inadequate compensation for land acquired for various projects have gathered near the Delhi border after being stopped from marching to parliament.

An estimated 20,000 farmers staged a dharna at the Dalit Prerana Sthal on Tuesday (December 3) and have declared that they will not retreat until their demands are met by the authorities.

The farmers earlier breached barricades, barbed wires, trucks and shipping containers placed on their route to Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police to reach the border with the national capital.

‘Farmers can’t enter Delhi’

Delhi Police have made it clear that the farmers won’t be allowed into the city while Parliament is in session. The police deployed drones to keep a watch on the crowds.

The protest and the multiple barricades have led to major traffic disruptions on the roads linking Delhi with Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers have given the Uttar Pradesh government seven days to address their concerns.

Farmers to step up protests

They have threatened to escalate the protests if their demands, including pending payment for land acquisition and the allocation of developed plots for displaced farmers.

Farmers from various parts of Uttar Pradesh have joined the protest.

According to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the land issues of project-affected farmers in the region have remained unresolved for more than two decades.

Farmers seek more compensation

It says the farmers have been denied fair compensation for land acquired for projects like Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway and other projects.

The farmers union also has plans to hold protests across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday against the privatization of electricity.

Meanwhile, farmers from Punjab have also announced plans to march towards Delhi on December 6 in support of a legal guarantee for MSP, farm loan waivers and withdrawal of police cases against farmers.