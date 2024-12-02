Farmers' march causes massive traffic snarls on Delhi-Noida border

Ahead of the farmers 'Delhi Chalo' march, commuters in the capital are having to deal with massive traffic snarls at the Delhi-Noida border on Monday (December 2).

The jams were caused by the multiple barricades set up by the police in view of the farmers' protest march towards the national capital.

The Delhi Chalo protest march, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) along with other farmer groups from at least 20 districts, has been called to press for key demands with the central government. The farmers intend to take their protest to the Winter Session of Parliament, where discussions are ongoing, to highlight five major demands.

A video posted by news agency ANI showed cars moving at a snail's speed on the Chilla border, while on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, all vehicles in at least 10 lanes seem to be at a standstill.

Police measures

A senior police officer said checking was underway at the border.

Additional Commissioner of Police (east) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "We have made adequate arrangements in east Delhi borders and have taken all precautionary measures, including anti-riot equipment. We are using drones for vigilance and are also coordinating with traffic police for smooth vehicular movement in the area."

Aprajita Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, said the barricades were put up at the Chilla border were causing inconvenience to commuters.

"It took me about an hour to get through that stretch. The police set up barricades on both sides of the Delhi-Noida border, causing significant traffic congestion, especially on the carriageway heading from Noida to Delhi," she said.

On Sunday, the Noida Police had also issued a traffic advisory, cautioning commuters about restrictions and diversions.

What are the farmers' demands?

The farmers, under the banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), have been protesting against the Centre over various demands, including guaranteed compensation and benefits under the newly-enacted agricultural laws.

The protestors are seeking a 10 per cent allocation of plots and a 64.7 per cent hike in compensation under the previous land acquisition law, equivalent to four times the market rate.

For land acquired after January 1, 2014, they are asking for 20 per cent of the plots.

Additional demands include employment and rehabilitation benefits for the children of landless farmers, implementation of directives issued by the High Power Committee, and proper arrangements for resettling inhabited areas.

Led by BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa, the first group will begin their journey at noon on December 2, starting from beneath the Maha Maya flyover in Noida.

“We are prepared for our march to Delhi. On December 2, we will assemble under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon and proceed to demand compensation and benefits in line with the new agricultural laws,” Khalifa said in a statement to ANI on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)