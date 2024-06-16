Chilling discoveries: After human finger, centipede found in ice cream

When Noida resident Deepa ordered a vanilla ice cream tub online on Saturday (June 15), she definitely was not expecting anything else in her cool treat. However, her dessert came with an unexpected guest — a centipede.

This comes within days of a human finger being found in an ice cream cone in Mumbai.

Shocked by the discovery, Deepa, a Sector-12 resident, posted a video on social media displaying the frozen centipede and describing her experience. The ice cream in question was of Amul brand and ordered via online grocery delivery platform Blinkit.

Refund and probe

As the video went viral, Blinkit refunded Deepa and launched an investigation, while Amul assured her that it would look into the matter.

Food department officials also visited her home for questioning as part of their investigation. They later inspected the Blinkit store in Sector-22, from where the ice cream tub with the centipede had been delivered, and reportedly found multiple hygiene concerns, including dust accumulation.

Samples of the Amul vanilla ice cream from the store were sent for testing.